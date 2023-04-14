Discover the Web3 roads in Atlanta & Miami

In December 2023, Agoria, Hub.brussels and many partners will organize a web3 technology mission to Atlanta and Miami. This economic session is giving Fintechs an opportunity to discover the opportunities but also the threats that new innovative technologies represent for your company.

This mission is aimed at Belgian business leaders, decision-makers (level C) and technology entrepreneurs.

Date: From Monday December 11 to Friday December 15, 2023 (evening).

The plan is to take a delegation of 40-50 leading Belgian companies on an inspiration/study mission around the technologies that are paving the way for the 3rd generation of the internet, i.e. web3.(Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Virtual/Mixed Reality, Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IoT) and even Quantum Computing, etc.)