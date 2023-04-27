EADPP Project Catalog

Submit Release
The European Association of Data Protection Professionals (EADPP) launched a new project: creating a catalog of the European Providers of the Data Protection Technology Solutions. The selected companies will be included in the Catalog (pdf) with a short (one page) description of their product/services. The primary objective of this initiative is to provide information to various parties such as DPOs, data protection experts, and other internal stakeholders from the companies that invest in privacy automation solutions. 

Participation in the catalog is free for vendors but they will be encouraged to share their knowledge and experience on addressing privacy challenges with the data protection community (in the form or webinars, master classes, articles, etc.). EADPP will offer a dedicated space on its platform.

Additional information on the requirements and conditions of participating in the Catalog project can be found on EADPP LinkedIn Group Page or by contacting EADPP .

