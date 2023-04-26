Fintech Belgium at Solvay Brussels School!

On the evening of April 24th, Solvay Brussels School invited our CEO, Alessandra Guion, and Thomas Smets from Arcadia Finance to speak to advanced master's students in financial markets.

Together, they presented fintech to the audience, with Alessandra focusing on the values of transparency, integrity, and user-centricity that underpin fintech companies, as well as the benefits they can bring to the industry. Alessandra also introduced the students to our ecosystem and members, providing valuable insights into the work that Fintech Belgium does within the industry.

Thomas, as a fintech founder in the DeFi space, delved into blockchain technology, presenting DeFi, key trends, challenges, and opportunities, and the future of blockchain and DeFi. They also discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the company and its position in the market.

The diverse audience was engaged and proactive in the discussion, highlighting the exceptional quality of the guest speakers. Alessandra took the opportunity to discuss the future of the talented individuals in attendance and encouraged them to explore job opportunities through our career board.

We would like to extend our gratitude to Bernard Nicolay, Adjunct Professor and Academic Director at Solvay Brussels School, for inviting Alessandra and Thomas to speak at this insightful event.

