Heroes of the 442nd: A Gripping WWII Epic Revealing the Untold Story of Japanese-American Valor and Sacrifice

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A+C Reuter New Cinema Group is proud to announce the upcoming production of "Heroes of the 442nd," a period drama based on the true story of Japanese-American volunteers from U.S. internment camps during World War II who fought for the 442nd Regiment in Europe. The film comes as a timely tribute following the recent 80th anniversary celebration of the founding of the 442nd Regiment on February 1, 2023.
"Heroes of the 442nd" will recount the harrowing tale of the 442nd Regiment, a segregated unit comprised of mostly Japanese-Americans, as they valiantly rescue the 141st Regiment, the Lost Battalion, surrounded by German forces in the Vosges Mountains of France in October, 1944. The 442nd Regiment would go on to become the most decorated unit in World War II, earning the nickname "Purple Heart Battalion."
The film is written by Randall Fontana and Emi Kiyotoki, directed by Fontana, produced by Andrea Reuter and executive produced by Reuter and Tom Karnowski (Knives Out: Glass Onion, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, 10,000 BC, The Post). The production company behind the project is A + C Reuter New Cinema Group.Ulrich Michel negotiated on behalf of A+C Reuter New Cinema Group. Principal photography is set to begin in Summer 2024, with shooting locations in Germany, France, and the USA.
On January 5, 2023, President Biden signed a law to finance the preservation of the history of the internment camps, further highlighting the importance of sharing this remarkable story with the world.
A+C Reuter New Cinema Group, a collection of media and entertainment companies fully owned and managed by Andrea Reuter, is dedicated to producing compelling, character-driven narratives that entertain and inspire audiences worldwide.
