SHARE Village Las Vegas Founder Arnold Stalk, Ph.D Announces Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid Achievement

— SHARE Village Founder Arnold Stalk, Ph.D
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Stalk, Ph.D., Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas proudly announces its recognition by Candid for achieving the Platinum Seal of Transparency. This seal demonstrates that SHARE is a financially trustworthy and responsible non-profit organization.

The Platinum Seal of Transparency is awarded to organizations that have provided extensive information about their organization to the public through Candid’s website, GuideStar USA. This includes details such as organizational structure, board members, mission statement, program descriptions, current activities, and financial data.

“Candid's Platinum designation is reflective of SHARE Village Las Vegas' proven success in attaining full financial transparency," said Arnold Stalk, Ph.D., Founder of SHARE Village Las Vegas. "This seal is crucial for financially trustworthy and responsible non-profits."

The Platinum Seal of Transparency is the highest level a non-profit can reach on the Candid platform. It requires organizations to provide extensive data about their finances, operations, impact metrics and board members — all essential information necessary for those looking to donate or volunteer with any organization. By achieving this designation, SHARE Village Las Vegas has proven its commitment to being open and honest with its partners and stakeholders to ensure that donations are used responsibly.

SHARE Village Las Vegas’ rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on candid.org

About SHARE Village Las Vegas

Share Village Las Vegas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the elimination of homelessness poverty and hunger in the United States. Share Village Las Vegas houses over 500 previously homeless veterans and families each night with both transitional and permanent affordable rental housing, provides comprehensive market fresh food, operates Share Village Las Vegas "Order Ahead" concierge touchless curbside food service, and distributes emergency food boxes, feminine hygiene supplies and dog and cat food supplies for our residents and the community which further enhances our collaborations to provide direct access to medical and mental health, addiction services, employment placement and job training. www.sharelasvegas,org Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791

Download the SHARE Village Las Vegas mobile app! Available for download in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Arnold Stalk
SHARE
info@sharelasvegas.org
About

SHARE Village Las Vegas was established in 1994 and is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the creation and development of affordable housing villages. This is a unique and innovative approach to holistic and comprehensive housing, with access to 24/7/365 supportive services provided by community partners. Public and private partnerships have been formed to develop and operate affordable housing with collaborative medical and mental health services, employment referrals and placements, and a full service community food pantry/nutrition program. We're bringing veterans and families home. Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791

SHARE Village Las Vegas

