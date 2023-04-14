Salmon Oil vs. Fish Oil For Dogs: 9 Key Factors To Consider

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Supplemental diets, such as fish and salmon oils for pets have proven benefits for pets, but choosing the best product is not always that easy. Award winning, Brilliant Salmon Oil by Hofseth BioCare, 100% Norwegian and human grade salmon oil for pets, has done the research and sets the record straight.
When looking to add a fish oil supplement, whether that be fish or salmon, to a pet’s diet, it’s important to know the nine main differences between these supplements and know why some are worth avoiding.
What Is Salmon Oil For Dogs?
Salmon oil for dogs is a food supplement rich in Omega-3 fatty acids sourced only from salmon and another way for dogs to satisfy their omega-3 fatty acids needs.
Salmon oil is an excellent source of EPA and DHA, which are not normally produced in the dog’s body, but should not be used as a replacement for a balanced diet.
Side Note: Ensure you buy products with an ingredient list on their label. Some manufacturers tend to hide the nutritional value of essential ingredients like EPA and DHA.
Never give a dog more than the recommended dose for Omega-3 acids.
Benefits Of BOTH Fish Oil And Salmon Oil
Both salmon and fish oil are proven to be excellent supplements for the following health issues:
Benefits Of Salmon Oil
Brilliant Salmon Oil Original is one of the highest quality products available on the market. This tasty food topper has many benefits for dogs, and some are highlighted below:
*Enhancing Appetite
*Shiny Coat
*Softer Paws
*Increased Energy
*Improved Locomotor System – Healthy Joints
*Improved Cardiovascular System – Healthy Heart
9 Key Factors to Consider:
1. Omega Fatty Acid Content:
This salmon product contains all 21 Omega fatty acids. It includes a representative quantity of natural levels in whole fish. The most often talked about nutrients in Brilliant salmon oil are DHA, EPA, and DPA. These acids are enough to keep canine’s coats soft, reduce itching, support joints, and maintain overall good health.
2. Freshness:
Brilliant uses fresh salmon from traceable origins. The product is processed from fish to the bottle within 4 hours. The final product is 100% pure and smells fresh, thanks to the high salmon sourcing standards. The salmon is locally grown and passes through a short process to liberate the salmon oil.
3. Toxicity:
Brilliant is not heavily processed because the salmon offcuts are free from toxins or heavy metals. These nasties can build up in wild fish populations and require heavy processing to remove them. In fact, the Brilliant process is very simple, and the outcome is a fresh and natural product.
Chemical Processing Levels:
When producing Brilliant Salmon Oil, it is gently liberated with no excessive heat and no chemicals. In contrast, many fish and wild salmon oil supplements lack the natural form of EPA and DHA due to the necessary heavy chemical processes. The process of transesterification leaves many fish supplements without any valuable nutrients at all!
4. Traceable Source:
Brilliant Salmon Oil is produced with knowledge about its journey from fjord to bottle. The fresh, raw, salmon offcuts combined with the patented production method results in a “one-of-a-kind product”. We source daily from nearby salmon farms, resulting in zero waste and a fully circular economy.
5. Contrarily, wild and generic fish oils are made from fish from unconfirmed locations. This makes it impossible to know if the oil bought is produced in a sustainable way or not.
6. Taste:
Taste comes down to freshness. Wild salmon and fish oil naturally require a long supply chain, with sometimes days of travel between production steps. As each hour passes, rancidity sets in and the taste potential declines. Brilliant on the other hand has a delicious taste for cats and dogs to enjoy every day. This is because the freshest salmon are caught and processed from fish to bottle in just 4 hours.
7. Smell:
Pets will enjoy a very light and fresh salmon smell with Brilliant Salmon Oil. An oil’s smell is equally important as its taste.
Fish oil has a very mild smell, while wild fish oil can be quite pungent.
8. Color:
The color speaks a lot when it comes to Brilliant. Its quality and purity are a result of the use of fresh salmon offcuts. The color is a beautiful salmon orange. This bright color shows its freshness as well as its natural origin.
Wild salmon and fish oil are off-yellow to colorless due to higher processing to remove their toxicity.
9. Sustainability:
Farmed salmon is produced with the lowest impact on the environment. The fish is carefully selected and processed locally.
Wild salmon oil from places like Alaska contributes to the depletion of the wild salmon population. Fish oil similarly is a 100% deep ocean catch and is entirely unsustainable.
Both salmon and fish oil are technically rich in Omega-3 acids, But if you want fresh, nutrient rich salmon oil that tastes delicious, Brilliant Salmon Oil is preferred to improve pet’s overall health, boost appetite, and it’s kinder to the planet.
