MassDOT to Host 2023 Transportation Innovation Conference 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be hosting the 2023 Transportation Innovation Conference on Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3, at the DCU Center in Worcester. The conference is held annually to highlight the latest innovative transportation systems, management ideas, and initiatives and is open to all transportation practitioners including federal, state, local agencies, Metropolitan Planning Organizations, transit agencies, academia, and private industry.

“The Transportation Innovation Conference is an opportunity for MassDOT to provide information on the latest transportation technologies, and to hear directly from transportation practitioners, stakeholders, and members of the public and private sectors about how these new innovative methods may be impacting their specific area of expertise,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “We encourage individuals to attend the conference and be part of these important discussions on key topics in transportation, and to collaborate, network, share their knowledge, experiences and best practices.”

Topics and tracks for this year’s sessions include but are not limited to Beyond Mobility, United for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Project, Streets and Safety, the Implementation of Agile Methods at MassDOT’s Highway Division, Innovations in Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety and Facility Maintenance, and Big Bridges Require Unique Solutions.

The MassDOT Transportation Innovation Conference began in 2012 and was originally used to assist a network of MassDOT transportation professionals at the time. In 2015, the conference opened up to include a wide range of transportation professionals, hosting local, state, federal, private, and non-profit employees.

There will be limited virtual sessions for the conference. Registration will close for in person attendance on Tuesday, April 25, at 5 p.m.

For more information or to register for the Massachusetts Transportation Innovation Conference, visit: https://www.umasstransportationcenter.org/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=4817%c2%a0.