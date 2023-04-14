Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,329 in the last 365 days.

MassDOT to Host 2023 Transportation Innovation Conference 

BostonThe Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be hosting the 2023 Transportation Innovation Conference on Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3, at the DCU Center in Worcester.  The conference is held annually to highlight the latest innovative transportation systems, management ideas, and initiatives and is open to all transportation practitioners including federal, state, local agencies, Metropolitan Planning Organizations, transit agencies, academia, and private industry.  

“The Transportation Innovation Conference is an opportunity for MassDOT to provide information on the latest transportation technologies, and to hear directly from transportation practitioners, stakeholders, and members of the public and private sectors about how these new innovative methods may be impacting their specific area of expertise,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “We encourage individuals to attend the conference and be part of these important discussions on key topics in transportation, and to collaborate, network, share their knowledge, experiences and best practices.”

Topics and tracks for this year’s sessions include but are not limited to Beyond Mobility, United for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Project, Streets and Safety, the Implementation of Agile Methods at MassDOT’s Highway Division, Innovations in Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety and Facility Maintenance, and Big Bridges Require Unique Solutions. 

The MassDOT Transportation Innovation Conference began in 2012 and was originally used to assist a network of MassDOT transportation professionals at the time. In 2015, the conference opened up to include a wide range of transportation professionals, hosting local, state, federal, private, and non-profit employees.

There will be limited virtual sessions for the conference.  Registration will close for in person attendance on Tuesday, April 25, at 5 p.m.

For more information or to register for the Massachusetts Transportation Innovation Conference, visit: https://www.umasstransportationcenter.org/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=4817%c2%a0.

You just read:

MassDOT to Host 2023 Transportation Innovation Conference 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more