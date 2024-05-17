MassDOT Announces Winners of the 2024 Safe Routes to School Crossing Guard Awards 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), through its Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 Safe Routes to School Crossing Guard awards. The annual contest, which began in 2021, seeks to recognize and highlight the important role crossing guards play in helping students and families safely travel to schools.

“Everyone would agree the safety of our children is paramount and these awards recognize the very vital role crossing guards play in protecting the wellbeing of our pupils,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Crossing guards are true heroes, who guide our young people with care, often share a kind word, and show up reliably every weekday. We are pleased to congratulate the winners in this year’s competition and recognize their dedication and service.”

This year’s Crossing Guard of the Year Program began with nominations submitted from partnering school communities and included a dedicated Crossing Guard Appreciation Day which was held this past March. More than 500 nominations were submitted for crossing guards who work in 48 communities.

Representatives from SRTS partner schools, including school faculty and staff, parents, and community members completed an online nomination form asking the following questions: “How does your crossing guard go above and beyond to keep students safe? How is your crossing guard special? Do they do anything unique that makes them stand out? Does your crossing guard participate in any school/community events? How many years have they been a crossing guard?”

In addition, nominators were encouraged to upload photos of their crossing guards in action. Nominations were evaluated by the Safe Routes to School team and MassDOT based on stories of safety and dedication to their job.

The program award categories, successful recipients and school affiliations for this year’s contest are as follows:

Crossing Guard of the Year: Kim Brown – Jenkins Elementary School in Scituate.

Honorable Mention: Peter Nelson – Wood Hill Middle School in Andover.

Crossing Guard Champions:

David Pinkham – Newman Elementary School in Needham.

Roberta “Sue” Minnehan – Vinson-Owen Elementary School in Winchester.

Jacqueline Bellos – Midland Street Elementary School in Worcester.

The winners will be recognized at the Annual Safe Routes to School Awards Ceremony, scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 6.

The Massachusetts SRTS Program, sponsored by MassDOT and with funds from the Federal Highway Administration, promotes safer routes for students to actively get to and from school by fostering partnerships between community-led organizations, local law enforcement, education leaders, and public health departments. The program currently serves more than 1,160 schools in over 280 communities across the Commonwealth. Through these partnerships, the program highlights the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety, and provides information, materials, and resources to support schools and communities with their local SRTS initiatives.

For more information on the Safe Routes to School Program visit:

www.mass.gov/safe-routes-to-school

www.facebook.com/SafeRoutes.MA

www.twitter.com/SafeRoutes_MA

www.instagram.com/srts_ma

www.linkedin.com/company/ma-safe-routes-to-school

For more MassDOT news and updates visit:

www.mass.gov/massdot

www.twitter.com/massdot