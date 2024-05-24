Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Vendors Selected to Advance the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program in Massachusetts   

Boston — The Healey-Driscoll Administration and Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) today announced that Applegreen Electric, Global Partners and Weston & Sampson are the vendors selected to help advance the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program in Massachusetts and create a network of reliable fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) on state roadways.

“In order to meet our climate goals, we need to make it easier for Massachusetts residents to access and afford electric vehicles – and that requires significantly increasing the availability of reliable, fast charging stations,” said Governor Maura Healey. “The selection of these vendors is a significant step forward for the NEVI Program and our efforts to advance the state’s clean energy transition. We’re grateful to the Biden-Harris administration and our Congressional delegation for creating this essential program.

“Massachusetts has set ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets because we know that our actions today will determine what kind of world we pass on to future generations, and creating more fast-charging stations is an essential component of our climate strategy,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We are thankful to our federal partners for establishing the NEVI Program and welcome Applegreen Electric, Global Partners and Weston & Sampson as they join us in this important undertaking for a greener, healthier future.”

“Because the transportation sector contributes the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions, we must continue making progress towards the installation of a state-wide network of reliable fast-charging stations for electric vehicles,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Our mission to make this happen is moving forward, and we look forward to working with a highly qualified group of developers to identify the locations for, and then construct, these fast-charging stations. As we continue taking these steps to reduce air pollution and combat climate change, we will ensure MassDOT’s NEVI Program is implemented equitably, so we can bring charging stations to as many communities as possible.”

“Creating a robust network of fast chargers is crucial for accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. By strategically placing chargers along our major transportation corridors, we can ensure a smoother transition to electric vehicles,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “A reliable charging network helps to alleviate range anxiety, makes charging more convenient, and reduces dependence on fossil fuels. Partnering with these companies represents a fundamental shift towards a cleaner transportation system, which is essential for reducing emissions from our largest source of greenhouse gases and mitigating climate change.”

“Electric vehicles are an important part of Massachusetts’ efforts to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and reach our climate goals. The NEVI Program will increase the number of charging stations across our roadways, which will help encourage more people to make the transition to this more sustainable form of transportation,” said Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer. “We look forward to working with these vendors to make abundant, accessible charging infrastructure a reality across the state.”

"This is an important step forward for expanding our electric vehicle charging network. The NEVI Program, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is key to making electric vehicle usage more accessible and advancing our state's climate goals," said Quentin Palfrey, Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure. "We are grateful to the Biden-Harris administration and our terrific Congressional delegation for making this program possible and look forward to continuing our whole-of-government strategy to bring federal dollars home to Massachusetts."

Applegreen Electric, Global Partners, and Weston & Sampson were selected from a group of vendors who responded to a Request for Responses (RFR), issued by MassDOT in December 2023. Initial responses to the RFR were due by January 11, 2024. As a next step, under a pre-development services agreement, the developers will work with MassDOT to identify and evaluate sites across the state for NEVI charging stations. Following the completion of pre-development services for a selected site MassDOT will solicit a proposal for the development, operation, and maintenance of the proposed NEVI Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) station at that site. MassDOT will then review the proposals and issue Site Specific Task Order for sites ultimately selected for development.

“Global Partners is delighted to partner with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation in building out its allocation of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program. As a Massachusetts third-generation, family-founded business, the company has been adapting to the changing energy needs of the Commonwealth public for over 90 years. We are excited about how we can continue to meet the needs of our customers today while actively investing in their needs for tomorrow,” said James Cater, Senior Director of Innovation and Sustainability at Global Partners.

“Weston & Sampson is pleased and honored to have been selected by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation as one of only three firms to help implement their NEVI Program. We have a long and successful track record with MassDOT and we are looking forward to working with them on this important initiative. Electric vehicles are critical to helping the Commonwealth meet its climate objectives and our staff expertise and experience are well-suited to helping MassDOT meet their goals,” added Johanna D. Hall, CEM, Senior Team Leader, Weston & Sampson.

“Applegreen Electric is delighted to have been selected as one of the vendors for MassDOT’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan,” said Holly Angell, CEO of Applegreen Electric’s US division. “We look forward to working closely with MassDOT’s team to deliver new fast-charging EV chargers along key highway corridors within the State, which will expand Applegreen Electric’s overall network footprint in the USA. Applegreen Electric currently provides more than one million fast charging sessions per year to our customers in the US, Ireland, and the United Kingdom we are investing to expand our business in each of our markets.”

The NEVI Program, which was established via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed in November of 2021, makes funding available to all states for the purpose of establishing a network of reliable fast chargers. In September of 2022, MassDOT submitted its initial NEVI Plan outlining how the state intended to utilize its allocated NEVI funding. Core requirements of each NEVI charging station are that they shall have a minimum of four 150 kW Combined Charging System (CCS) chargers (each able to simultaneously charge at 150 kW), spaced no further than 50 miles apart along the federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. More information on MassDOT’s NEVI Program is available at Mass.gov/MassDOT-NEVI-Plan.

In addition to supporting MassDOT’s NEVI Program, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has made significant progress in expanding electric vehicle infrastructure and opportunities in Massachusetts.

This past February, the Administration announced an investment of $50 million in initiatives to build out EV charging infrastructure across Massachusetts. The $50 million in ARPA funds will support innovative EV technology programs at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center; charging infrastructure investments for the state fleet through Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and the Department of Energy Resources; testing equipment and staff at the Division of Standards to conduct inspections of public charging stations; and future analysis of EV charging needs by the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Coordinating Council.

In August 2023, the Administration expanded the Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles Program (MOR-EV Program), which provides rebates for the purchase or lease of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty battery electric and fuel cell EVs. In addition to the existing $3,500 rebates for EVs, the new MOR-EV Program includes the rebates at the point-of-sale with participating dealers, a $3,500 rebate for used EVs for income-qualifying residents, a $1,500 rebate adder for income-qualifying residents called MOR-EV+ that is in addition to the standard rebate for new or used electric vehicles; and increased rebates for certain light-duty pickup trucks.

