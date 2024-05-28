MassDOT Customer Survey Deadline on Service Plaza Experience Extended to July 7 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has extended the deadline for public comment regarding what people think of the state’s service plazas. The deadline is now July 7 to offer thoughts to help MassDOT modernize 18 service plaza properties.

MassDOT is conducting a consumer survey in order to establish an understanding of how travelers use each service plaza, what amenities are appreciated, and what amenities may be missing. The consumer survey results will help inform a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the long-term lease and operation of the 18 service plazas. To take the survey, please follow this link: Consumer Survey.

“MassDOT will continue to engage stakeholders to better understand their preferences as we create a new operating model for our service plazas across the state,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The travelers’ feedback is instrumental because it will help us better understand what the traveling public wants, needs and expects from our plazas.”

Among the 18 service plazas included in this consumer survey are all 11 of the plazas located along I-90, also known as the Massachusetts Turnpike. Locations include Lee eastbound and westbound in Berkshire County; Blandford eastbound and westbound in Hampden County; Ludlow eastbound and westbound in Hampden County; Charlton eastbound and westbound in Worcester County; and Westborough westbound, Framingham westbound, Natick eastbound, in Middlesex County.

Plaza locations not located along the Massachusetts Turnpike included in this consumer survey are the three plaza locations located along I-95/Route 128, the Newton southbound and Lexington northbound plazas in Middlesex County and the Beverly northbound plaza located in Essex County. The remaining four service plazas included in the consumer survey, are located along the South Coast and Cape, including the Bridgewater northbound and southbound along Route 24 and the Plymouth plaza along Route 3 in Plymouth County; and the Barnstable plaza along Route 6 in Barnstable County. The Plymouth and Barnstable locations are easily accessible to travelers approaching from either direction of Route 6 and Route 3 and from local roadways connect directly to each respective community.

Through the user-friendly consumer experience survey, service plaza customers and patrons will be asked to provide feedback on areas, some of which include property improvements, sustainability and electric vehicle charging, and community representation.

With an eventual RFP, MassDOT will formally solicit bids from industry leaders and ultimately implement a best-in-class service plaza operating model across the Massachusetts Highways by providing food, beverage, convenience, gas, diesel, EV Charging, among other amenities.

