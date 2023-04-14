Tuuti’s Launch Party Successfully Hosted Over 200 Business Professionals, Friends, and Family

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

March 31st — The Grand Opening of Boise’s Newest Creative Communications Agency

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, March 31st, female-owned creative communications agency, Tuuti, celebrated the official launch of their business. The Tuuti office was transformed into an event space for the night. 200 people entered the doors where attendees connected with old business partners, networked with new professionals, and shared laughs with friends and family.

At the event, Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti, shared the story of how the five women came together, how Tuuti came to fruition, and gave her heartfelt thank yous to family, friends, and business partners who have been a part of the process of launching Tuuti.

A note from Huffman: “March 31st, 2023 will forever have a special place in my heart. The Tuuti Launch Party could not have gone any better. The support from friends, family, and local professionals was unmatched, and we cannot wait to return that same energy to our clients here on out.”

Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations and Events, at Tuuti, shares, “I wanted to give a special thank you to all of our local vendors who made this event possible! Shoutout to 3 Girls Catering for the awesome charcuterie board and beer and wine bar, to Boise Balloon Babes for the beautiful balloon arch to match our branding, to Carly Sourada for bringing the grand opening to life with her stellar voice, and many more.”

In addition to the remarkable vendors that helped bring the event to life, the Tuuti team encouraged all attendees to enter in the “Adventures of the Treasure Valley” giveaway to support local Boise businesses.

The “Adventures of the Treasure Valley” giveaway included a variety of some of Boise’s best stomping grounds: a one-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn, one 90-minute massage at Body Calm Studio, four Boise Music Festival tickets, one Payette Brewing gift card, two Ruth's Chris gift cards, two Jakers gift cards, two Bodovino gift cards, and one Wok N' Roll gift card.

Kate Mewes, Head of People at Saalt and the lucky winner of the “Adventures of the Treasure Valley” giveaway, shares, “Call it a vibe, call it contagious energy, call it a heck of a good night… whatever you call it, it was at an all-time high at the Tuuti Launch Party! The excitement in the room was palpable and Tuuti's guests couldn't be happier to be celebrating and supporting the Tuuti team. If the launch party was any indication of what's to come for this team — and I fully believe it was — the sky's the limit for them and their future!

About Tuuti: Tuuti is a female-owned creative communications agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and their audiences. Some of the services we provide include content generation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

