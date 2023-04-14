Boxwood Digital Marketing Adds New SEO & Ads Manager to the Team

SEO specialist and ads manager joins Boxwood's ranks to help boost client success.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxwood Digital Marketing is pleased to announce the addition of Annie Afon as the company’s new SEO & Ads Manager. Afon brings over five years of experience in SEO marketing, paid ads, and content creation to the role.

"I'm thrilled to join Boxwood and bring my passion for transforming technical jargon into captivating narratives to the team, says Afon. "Language is a powerful digital marketing tool, and I look forward to infusing a human touch into our clients' content and helping them achieve their goals." Afon's talents extend beyond her technical SEO knowledge, as she also possesses a knack for revitalizing lackluster content and turning it into a polished masterpiece. Her joining Boxwood's team will enable the company to strengthen its eCommerce SEO services and support to its expanding client base.

"Afon's expertise in SEO and content creation, combined with her passion for using language to craft compelling stories, makes her an ideal fit for our team," says Boxwood Digital Marketing CEO, Danielle Duran. "We're excited to see how her skills will further enhance our ability to drive success for our clients."

Last year, the eCommerce marketing agency, Boxwood Digital ranked 33rd on The Manifest's annual list of Denver's top search marketing agencies. As the company grows, the addition of Afon further solidifies Boxwood's position as a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for eCommerce business owners.

About Boxwood Digital: Boxwood Digital Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in Littleton, Colo. with fewer than 10 employees. Founded in 2017, the company provides SEO services, social media marketing, and content marketing solutions for small and medium-sized eCommerce businesses.