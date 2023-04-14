Viscosity North America to Showcase Oracle Expertise With Four Oracle ACE Experts at the QUEST BLUEPRINT 4D Conference

Viscosity Participating in BLUEPRINT 4D Conference in Dallas
The Annual 4-day Global Event Unites Tech Teams, IT, and Business Leaders Around Oracle Technologies in Dallas This Year
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity") is excited to announce its continued participation in the upcoming BLUEPRINT 4D Conference, organized by the QUEST Oracle Community. The conference, which will be held in the backyard of Viscosity’s HQ in Dallas, Texas, from May 8th-11th, will feature 17 sessions presented by Viscosity's team of experts.
Viscosity is proud to have four Oracle ACEs (Oracle Accredited Community Experts) as speakers at the conference. ACEs are recognized by Oracle as top experts in their fields and are selected for their technical expertise, community involvement, and leadership skills.
Viscosity's Oracle ACE Directors presenting include Rich Niemiec, Sean Scott, Craig Shallahamer, and Viscosity's Oracle ACE Pro Gary Gordhamer. The sessions, presented by Viscosity’s team through hands-on workshops, live meetings, and practical sessions, will provide technology insights and product enhancements related to Oracle database technologies, including database administration, performance tuning, security, and cloud computing. Attendees will be able to learn from Viscosity's experts and gain valuable insights into optimizing their Oracle database systems.
Known as the global Oracle customer event, Oracle users of all levels can gain insights from Oracle product teams, expand Oracle product knowledge by learning and connecting with product experts, and leverage technology to drive their business forward.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our knowledge and expertise with the attendees of BLUEPRINT 4D," said Charles Kim, CEO of Viscosity. "As an Oracle Partner, we are committed to helping our clients maximize the value of their Oracle investments. Our participation in this conference is a testament to our dedication to providing our clients with the highest level of service and expertise."
During the upcoming conference, there will be a book signing event at the Quest Software booth for "Upgrading Oracle Databases: Oracle Database New Features" by Charles Kim, Gary Gordhamer, and Sean Scott. Meet our Oracle ACE Experts in person and get your copy of the book signed. It's also a great opportunity to ask questions and gain valuable insights from the authors. Follow Viscosity and Quest Software for updated information.
Viscosity will also bring back its popular Tuesday night event, co-hosted by Quest Software (home of beloved database tools such as Toad, SharePlex, Foglight, and more), during the four-day BLUEPRINT 4D Conference for clients and conference-goers to mingle with Viscosity’s ACE Directors and speakers. Those who attend Viscosity or Quest Software presentations will receive an invite!
For more information about Viscosity's participation in the BLUEPRINT 4D conference or to learn more about their Oracle consulting services, please visit their website at events.viscosityna.com/blueprint-4d-2023.
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a recognized niche Oracle and Microsoft consulting firm. Viscosity was founded by industry and authored experts who are prominent thought leaders with backgrounds in Oracle, Microsoft, and VMWare. Viscosity's capacities include Oracle database tuning, high availability & scalability solutions, Oracle APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development, to name a few.
Viscosity's Oracle Center of Expertise has developed best practices and tight partner relationships to implement world-class solutions. Our vast experience and intellectual property give customers insight into what is driving IT complexity. We can deliver a set of practical, executable plans for simplifying IT infrastructure, helping reduce operating costs while freeing up resources for new business initiatives.
