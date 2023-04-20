VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to MINTangible

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that MINTangible, Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $47 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Richmond, Va., MINTangible provides creators, brands and companies a robust NFT licensing and rights solution enabling the creation of NFTs with blockchain attached and transparent intellectual property (IP) rights. This CCF grant will help develop a web solution that binds IP rights and terms to blockchain tokens. This is required to transform tokens into legally sound digital assets, able to properly represent and transfer rights. MINTangible has also previously received investment funding from VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners.

“We are excited to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Amyli McDaniel, CEO and co-founder of MINTangible. “Our solution will deliver substantial benefits to creators and brands with a user-friendly method to embed IP rights into their NFTs. This not only safeguards their IP but also generates transparent digital assets for NFT owners, fostering a healthier NFT ecosystem for everyone.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to MINTangible,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity and job creation. MINTangible’s exceptional team is building a solution that will bring NFTs into the mainstream, allowing for the democratization of the NFT ecosystem.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply visit: www.VirginiaIPC.org

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org.