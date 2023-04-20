Brandywine Zoo Pudu Home Makeover Fundraising Underway

We can make it happen! Donate to the Pudu Home Makeover at the Brandywine Zoo. Imagine Clover and Ande happy in their pudu home makeover! Clover and Ande, Southern pudu at the Brandywine Zoo, have bonded and it is hoped that they produce offspring.

Donations Wanted to Build New Habitat for Small Deer Family, Toucans, and Tortoises.

With help from donations from people like you, we aim to double the size of the current pudu habitat and transform it into a beautiful multi-level place to thrive.” — Mark Shafer, Executive Director, Delaware Zoological Society

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s time for a pudu home makeover! The Delaware Zoological Society of the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington, Delaware, is raising funds to update the habitat for the two tiny deer (pudu) at the Brandywine Zoo. The Pudu Home Makeover fundraising goal is $340,000. Design and campaign details may be found at www.brandywinezoo.org.

“We want to transform the pudu habitat into a beautiful multi-level place to live,” says Mark Shafer, executive director of the Delaware Zoological Society (DZS). DZS is the not-for-profit fundraising member organization that supports the Our Zoo Re-imagined transformation of the 118-year-old Brandywine Zoo.

The new habitat will combine two existing spaces to create indoor and outdoor areas, a wading pool, and multi-level vegetation. The modern makeover design will enable the pudu to spend time outdoors and go inside while still being viewed by zoo visitors. It will have a behind the scenes area for special pudu care too. Joining the pudu in this makeover habitat will be their toucan and tortoise companions.

Professional designers estimate the makeover will cost $340,000. The Delaware Zoological Society must raise this amount to make it happen and is counting on the public and business community to help. Sponsorships are available and general donations are welcome. Please visit: https://brandywinezoo.org/pudu-home-makeover/ to learn more and contribute to the construction fund for Pudu Home Makeover.

Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent the law allows. Donations of $50 or more are eligible for a pudu home makeover sign with the contributor’s name on it to be placed on the zoo grounds as an acknowledgement. Supporters may make their own crowdfunding page and easily customize a message to send to friends.

Several significant projects have been completed at the zoo in the past five years as part of the larger Our Zoo Re-Imagined plan and capital campaign including the celebrated multi-species Madagascar Habitat and the Animal Care Hospital onsite.

Other projects planned include a new zoo entrance that will expand the footprint of the zoo with a new ticketing and security area, and a marquis South American Wetlands Habitat with Chilean Flamingos, sloths and other animals including pudu.

The Brandywine Zoo’s southern pudu are named Clover and Ande. They are the second smallest deer in the world at 14-17 inches (35-43cm) at shoulder height. There are fewer than 10,000 southern pudu left in the wild in Argentina and Chile, and these numbers are rapidly decreasing because of habitat destruction, being hunted for food by humans, and killed by loose dogs. There are about 200 pudu in zoos around the world.

Zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), such as the Brandywine Zoo, are focused on maintaining a healthy population of pudu in zoos by utilizing the Species Protection Program (SSP). The SSP pairs genetically optimal animals, in hopes for offspring to add to the population. Both Ande and Clover were born in AZA zoos in the United States. The SSP programs recommended the pairing and assigned them to the Brandywine Zoo.

For more than 118 years, the Brandywine Zoo has been a landmark in Wilmington and a beloved destination for generations of Delawareans. This jewel is undergoing significant changes chartered by the Zoo’s Master Plan that re-imagines the Zoo with a balanced project approach between infrastructure, guest services, and modern animal habitats. As the plan unfolds, there will be both public and behind-the-scenes changes made with the help of public donations and contributions from government, businesses, and foundation sources.

The Brandywine Zoo is located at 1001 North Park Drive, Wilmington, Delaware, 19802 in historic Brandywine Park along the Brandywine River. The zoo features animals from the tropical and temperate areas of North and South America. The zoo animals range from more common species to highly endangered.

For more info, call 302-571-7788, extension 206. The zoo is open almost every day 10am-4pm with the last entry at 3:30pm. Parking is free. Check website for visitor notices. Keep up to date with us on social media @BrandywineZoo.

The Brandywine Zoo is managed by the Delaware Division of Parks and Recreation with the support of the Delaware Zoological Society. The Brandywine Zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and is one of over 240 accredited zoos and aquariums in North America, a distinction that marks its commitment to providing excellent care for animals, a great experience for the visitor, and a better future for all living things. The Brandywine Zoo is the only animal care facility in Delaware to meet the gold standards for accreditation by the AZA.

Before and After Transformation. Help Us Make It Happen: Pudu Home Makeover.