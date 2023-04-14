Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter to be Awarded 2023 Healthcare Impact Award

The Top Docs Podcast & Top Docs Show today announced that Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023.
We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award.”
— Lori Werner
PRINCETON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Top Docs Podcast & Top Docs Show today announced that Dr. Brandon Lingenfelter has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023. The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors and healthcare providers who put a priority on patient education and make an impact on their local community and on a national level.
When a doctor or other healthcare provider makes an impact, not only are they helping their patients, but they are also helping the community become a better place with their selfless commitment to patient education.
Lori Werner, Co-Founder of Top Docs says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award. At Top Docs we believe medical professionals are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to educate and contribute in very unique ways.
Werner continues, “Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and also nationally. These leading experts are often featured on podcasts, webinars, and in the media. Many also host in-person patient education events and are featured speakers throughout the United States. It's important for patients to trust that their healthcare provider is an expert and our 2023 award winners have shown themselves to be leaders in their field.”
Dr. Brandon M. Lingenfelter offers expert care to women of all ages in Princeton, West Virginia, and the surrounding area. He attended the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and received his doctorate in reproductive physiology from West Virginia University in Morgantown. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Reading Health Systems in Philadelphia. Brandon M. Lingenfelter, DO, Ph.D., located in Princeton, West Virginia, is here to help make sure your health is never in question. Choosing the right healthcare provider can be a daunting decision for women. Not only must physicians be knowledgeable in their field of expertise, but they must also bring peace of mind at various stages of a woman’s life. Dr. Lingenfelter welcomes all patients and looks forward to becoming a lifelong partner in your long-term happiness and health.
