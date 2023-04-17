VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to allocortech, Inc.

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that allocortech, Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $47 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Waynesboro, Va., allocortech is a small and agile technology company that provides an array of expertise and products for avionics, control systems and general embedded systems applications to UAS and UAM aircraft markets. This CCF grant will be used to develop a new Modular Motor Generator Unit Controller, enabling easier integration of hybrid propulsion systems into Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs.)

“We are excited to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Brian Viele, Founder & President of allocortech, Inc. “We are working to engineer safety-critical systems for land, air and sea vehicles that will enable the next generation of accessible and ubiquitous travel and transport.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to allocortech,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity and job creation. allocortech is a fast-growing startup that has already established itself as an innovative and responsive design partner for leading players in the next-generation UAS industry.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based

for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to

$75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply visit:

www.VirginiaIPC.org

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

