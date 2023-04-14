Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Riverdale, GA

Riverdale, GA (April 14, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Riverdale, Georgia. On April 13, 2023, the Riverdale Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation of an incident where one man was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates on April 13, 2023, at about 6:30 p.m., Riverdale Police Department officers responded to a call about two men trespassing inside a medical office that was being renovated on River Park Drive. When officers arrived, they learned that one of the men had left the property at the request of the renovation contractors on the site, but the other man was still inside the office. Officers saw Darryl Fussell, age 23, of Dacula, Georgia and attempted to investigate Fussell’s presence on the property and convince Fussell to leave the building. Fussell grabbed a sharp tool and rushed the officers. One officer drew his weapon and shot Fussell. Fussell was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Fussell.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.