GF Hotels & Resorts Continues to Advance with the Latest Promotion of Keith Schreiner, Chief Financial Officer

PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES , April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, furthers its strategic development with the recent promotion of Keith Schreiner. Schreiner has been a long-time member of the GF family, filling roles at the property level before joining the corporate team in 2019. His most recent position was Senior Vice President of Corporate Accounting. Throughout the past several years working for the corporate office of GF, Keith and his team have accomplished tremendous results that have impacted the entire company for the best. This promotion is something that leadership felt was necessary to ensure success in both the industry and Keith's career path.
Schreiner gained extensive knowledge in his educational history and over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He has worked with numerous brands and held various positions, from guest relations to Vice President of Finance. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from Temple University's Fox School of Business. With its most recent advancement, GF Hotels & Resorts continues to enhance its organization's operating structure, strategic focus, and finance expertise.
Keith has been vital to the company's success, and GF is thrilled to promote him to such an important, well-deserved role. With extensive experience and knowledge of sales and finance, hotel management, strategic planning, revenue analysis, and more, he continues to provide value in everything he does, which has not gone unseen. The company has continued to advance and expand through Schreiner’s diligence. By strengthening the accounting team with improved practices for processes such as budgeting, forecasting, cash flow tracking, and invoice processing, Keith has proven his perseverance in the establishment.
GF is self-assured that Keith will have an even more significant impact on the company with his broader reach and expanded responsibilities. His established accomplishments and evolving skillset have helped him earn this well-deserved promotion. His hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and the GF team will continue to walk alongside Schreiner throughout his many endeavors. The team would greatly appreciate you welcoming Keith on board as he transitions to Chief Financial Officer.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. GF has delivered superior results throughout its 34 years in business through positive operating and financial performance, implementing impactful capital strategies, dedicating itself to excellence in guest services, and focusing on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven success, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
