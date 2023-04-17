Coryell Roofing Announces Miguel Madrigal as New Site Superintendent

Miguel Madrigal, with a military background & management experience, appointed as Site Superintendent to bolster Coryell Roofing's growth.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing, a leading provider of commercial roofing services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Miguel Madrigal as the company's new Site Superintendent. Miguel brings a wealth of management experience and leadership skills to his new role and is poised to make a significant impact on the company's continued growth and success.
Miguel's journey to Coryell Roofing has been marked by dedication, hard work, and a commitment to excellence. He spent 12 years in the army, including two deployments between 2003 and 2006. As a trainer for deploying units, he trained over 5,000 soldiers in various tasks, such as driving, detainee operations, and hand-to-hand combat. His military experience has cultivated a strong foundation in leadership, discipline, and teamwork.
In 2011, Miguel transitioned to the commercial transportation industry, starting his own transport company in 2012. As an entrepreneur, he honed his skills in training drivers, maintaining files, and ensuring safety compliance. By 2016, Miguel had expanded his expertise to include OSHA training, earning certifications, and working in safety consulting and managerial positions alongside his transport business.
When asked why he chose to pursue a career in roofing, Miguel cited the passion and enthusiasm he encountered during his interviews with Coryell Roofing. "After meeting with Chris, Anthony, and some of the project managers, I was inspired by their dedication to the industry and the company. I knew I wanted to be a part of it," he said.
Coryell Roofing is confident that Miguel's extensive management experience, military background, and strong work ethic will be instrumental in driving the company forward. His appointment as Site Superintendent is expected to enhance Coryell Roofing's operational efficiency, safety standards, and overall customer satisfaction.
