Coryell Roofing Welcomes Jeff Gilbert as Assistant Service Technician

Coryell Roofing announces the hiring of experienced roofer Jeff Gilbert as Assistant Service Technician, strengthening their expert team.
Jeff's passion for the trade, wealth of experience, and commitment to excellence make him a valuable addition to our Coryell Roofing family.”
— Marcus Borchers, Coryell Roofing Quality Assurance / Service Manager
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is thrilled to announce the hiring of Jeff Gilbert as an Assistant Service Technician. Jeff brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, having worked in various aspects of the roofing industry for over two decades. His passion for the trade and commitment to providing exceptional service will be invaluable to the Coryell Roofing team.
Jeff began his career in the roofing industry right out of high school, working with wood shingles at Marshall's Roofing. Over the years, he has forged strong connections with other professionals in the industry, many of whom have gone on to start their own successful businesses.
After a stint as a pipe inspector in the oilfield, Jeff expanded his skills by working in the home inspection field, specializing in insurance inspections. During his time at Reliable Reports, he inspected tens of thousands of roofs, amassing extensive knowledge and experience.
In the past decade, Jeff has focused on commercial roofing and has inspected over six million square feet of roofs throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas during his tenure at Duro-Last. His background in both residential and commercial roofing will provide invaluable insight to the Coryell Roofing team.
Jeff is eager to leverage his experience and dedication to help Coryell Roofing become the "World's Best Roofing Company," installing the "World's Best Roof." His commitment to excellence, combined with his extensive background, make him a valuable addition to the Coryell Roofing team.
About Coryell Roofing: Coryell Roofing is a leading provider of commercial roofing services, dedicated to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, top-quality materials, and outstanding customer service. With a team of skilled professionals, Coryell Roofing has built a strong reputation for reliability, innovation, and customer satisfaction.
