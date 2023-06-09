ATG Innovations Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification
Achieving this internationally recognized standard is evidence of ATGI’s commitment to best-in-class business processes and security operations.”VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATG Innovations (ATGI) A Small Business Administration (SBA)-certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), which provides mission critical Information Technology services in support of Federal agencies, today announced that it has received an ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).
— Michelle Koren, CEO
Through the ISO/IEC 27001 certification process, ATGI was able to identify and treat business risks as well as systematically examine the organization's security risks through probability and impact assessments.
By establishing these continuous security controls, ATGI further embedded strict processes for access to data, operational security management policies, and incident management procedures. “Achieving this internationally recognized standard is evidence of ATGI’s commitment to best-in-class business processes and security operations. This certification enables us to demonstrate to our current and future customers that we take the protection of their data seriously,” says ATGI’s Chief Executive Officer Michelle Koren
“This certification allows ATGI to meet compliance expectations for customers and partners who are looking for independent assurance of our security practices,” says Keith Robertson, Operations Program Manager at ATGI. “After going through a 12-month implementation and auditing process, we’ve fully implemented all ISO 27001 processes and controls. Customers should expect this level of commitment from any vendor that handles their data and we are happy to be able to provide this assurance to them.”
This Information Security certification, paired with ATGI's previously awarded certifications for ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management) in October, 2021 and ISO 20000-1 (Service Management) in July, 2022, demonstrates a culture of quality and compliance within the IT industry. The company’s proven processes coupled with their commitment to excellence and highly skilled team of IT subject matter experts allows ATGI to deliver quality solutions that meet and exceed customer expectations.
About ATG Innovations:
Driven by world-class IT experts, ATG Innovations is an EDWOSB Healthcare IT and Professional Services Company. The company delivers innovative and flexible solutions focused on Enterprise Transformation, Customer Engagement and Technology Management. For further information, visit ATGI’s website at www.ATGI-LLC.com or contact the Communications Team at OfficeOfCommunication@ATGI-LLC.com.
