ATG Innovations Receives 'Agile Reachback Process' Trademark from USPTO
The innovative three-pronged process enables the right blend of full-time employees, "Service-on-Call" specialists, and strategic staffing partners to meet requirements and maximize mission outcomes.”VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATG Innovations (ATGI) was recently awarded an 'Agile Reachback Process' trademark from the USPTO for the proactive, proprietary staffing process designed to meet rapidly evolving client requirements and surge needs. Using this process, ATGI can quickly deliver the right qualified people with specialized expertise in IT service/solution delivery to support functional and technical client requirements.
— Lisa Utt, Chief Program Officer
ATGI’s Chief Program Officer Lisa Utt shared, ‘The innovative three-pronged process enables ATGI to deliver the right blend of full-time employees, "Service-on-Call" specialists, and strategic partners to meet requirements and maximize mission outcomes.' As a result, ATGI delivers excellent solutions to 1.) meet/exceed customer requirements, 2.) fulfil customer’s on-demand, quick-turn, and surge requests 20% faster than competition, 3.) minimize customer labor costs by 15% percent due to reduced downtime, and 4.) achieve customer satisfaction ratings that exceed 95%. This ability to meet rapidly evolving program requirements has successfully allowed ATGI placement of 500+ IT Subject Matter Experts, training professionals, and PMP-certified program/project managers in less than three years.
ATGI has diligently assembled a team composed of certified talent, leading edge tools, and innovative processes to meet the emerging and urgent needs of their customers. As a growing leader within the Healthcare IT sector and through support of the Agile Reachback Process™, ATGI designs and supports solutions to help clients achieve their legacy modernization initiatives.
About ATG Innovations:
Driven by world-class IT experts, ATG Innovations is an EDWOSB Healthcare IT and Professional Services Company. The company delivers innovative Health IT and flexible solutions focused on Program Management, Software Development, Business Intelligence, System Design, Security, and Training service capabilities. For further information, visit ATGI’s website at www.ATGI-LLC.com or contact the Communications Team at OfficeOfCommunication@ATGI-LLC.com.
