ATG Innovations (ATGI) Announces Appointment of Bill Malone and Joseph Carlini as New Advisory Board Members

Joe Carlini and Bill Malone's unique perspectives regarding innovative solutions and product differentiation will provide tremendous value to ATGI and our ability to successfully win new work”VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATG Innovations (ATGI), a leading innovator of healthcare IT solutions, software modernization, and transformation enablement, announces that cybersecurity and government risk management expert Bill Malone and technology subject matter expert Joe Carlini have joined ATGI's advisory board. Malone and Carlini guide some of the largest cybersecurity and technology companies in the industry and bring deep strategic growth initiatives, business management, and technical expertise to ATGI.
“Joe Carlini and Bill Malone's unique perspectives regarding innovative solutions and product differentiation will provide tremendous value to ATGI and our ability to successfully win new work.” says Sarah Sanchez, Chief Growth Officer for ATGI. “Their experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow ATGI's expanding list of IT service capabilities and stay at the forefront of developing modernized, integrated systems”
Malone is currently President of Coalfire Federal and responsible for leading the Federal Government practice and cybersecurity advisory services. He brings a unique combination of policy, technology, and mission expertise in IT and cybersecurity across the Federal government and commercial markets. Malone has served in leadership, operational, and business development roles in companies ranging from small businesses to midsized, publicly traded companies to a Fortune 50 company. Malone was named one of the “Top Cybersecurity Execs to Watch in 2020” by Washington Exec and will help support ATGI in government risk management, cybersecurity, and company growth initiatives.
Carlini is co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of McKean Defense Group Inc., an engineering and technology solutions firm. Paired with his experience as former Senior Vice President for SAIC supporting engineering and technology applications, Joseph has extensive experience providing life cycle engineering, sustainment and modernization support for IT programs. “I'm privileged to be a member of the advisory board as ATGI has shown commitment to their customers and a strong focus towards innovative solutions across a growing portfolio of IT programs." says Carlini.
About ATG Innovations
Driven by world-class IT experts, ATG Innovations is an EDWOSB Healthcare IT and Professional Services Company. The company delivers innovative Health IT and flexible solutions focused on Program Management, Software Development, Business Intelligence, System Design, Security, and Training service capabilities. For further information, visit ATGI’s website at www.ATGI-LLC.com or contact the Communications Team at OfficeOfCommunication@ATGI-LLC.com.
