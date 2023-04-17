Coryell Roofing Welcomes Dustin Chollett as New Site Superintendent

Coryell Roofing welcomes Dustin Chollett as Site Superintendent. Chollett's extensive experience & industry passion make him a valuable asset to the team.
I am pleased to be a part of the growth that is happening.”
— Dustin Chollett
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing, a leading commercial roofing company, is excited to announce the addition of Dustin Chollett to their team as a Site Superintendent. Chollett brings more than two decades of experience in the roofing industry and a wealth of knowledge in major roof systems.
Chollett's roofing career began at the age of 17, starting with humble beginnings picking up trash and toting materials. Over time, he worked his way up to the position of lead foreman, serving as an installer for 20 years. Chollett took the leap to transition into management 2.5 years ago and is now thrilled to join the Coryell Roofing team.
When asked about what sets Coryell Roofing apart from other companies, Chollett stated, "Everyone conducts themselves and carries themselves with pride. I have received a warm welcome and felt like part of the Coryell team. There is a great structure and good solid processes in place; the only direction I see Coryell going is up. I am pleased to be a part of the growth that is happening."
Chollett is a firm believer in maintaining a healthy balance between work and play. He approaches his work with a passion for creating and building, treating each project as a work of art. In his personal time, he enjoys spending time with his family outdoors, particularly near large bodies of water. Camping, fishing, swimming, hiking, and kayaking are among his favorite activities. Chollett proudly refers to himself as the "Yak Daddy" due to his love for kayaking.
Coryell Roofing is confident that Chollett's extensive experience, dedication to excellence, and passion for the industry will make him a valuable asset to the company. The entire team is looking forward to working with him as they continue to grow and provide exceptional service to their clients.
About Coryell Roofing:
Coryell Roofing is a premier commercial roofing company providing comprehensive roofing solutions to clients across the region. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, Coryell Roofing has become an industry leader. For more information about Coryell Roofing and its services, please visit www.coryellroofing.com.
