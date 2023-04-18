It’s a Giant Battle for the ultimate title of National BBQ Champion

Meat me at the Battle!

WASHINGTON, DIST OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 31st Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle (The Giant BBQ Battle) will take place in the heart of our Nation’s Capital, on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, 2023. There are many ways you can enjoy the largest and most flavorful food and music festival in the country.

Festival goers will have the opportunity to experience all things BBQ as Pennsylvania Avenue will become the epicenter of BBQ pork-fection. Top BBQ legends from across the country will compete in multiple contests like the Perdue Sizzlin' Chicken Contest, National Pork Championship, Smokin' with Smithfield, PA Steak Cook-off, and Kingsford Kids Que. There’s even a plant-based Beyond Beef Cooking Contest and a Military Chef Cook-Off benefitting the USO National Capital District.

Meet celebrity chefs Tuffy Stone & Myron Mixon and celebrate the weekend with special attractions like the Monster Energy 90’s Block Party featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff, Giant Corks to Caps Tasting Tent, and the Monumental Sports Zone featuring Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics, and Capital City Go-Go. Enjoy free product & food samples from over 100 brands in the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, Alliance Smoke Show, Giant World of Flavors, Giant Taste of Summer, Giant Health & Wellness & Giant Chill Zone Tents.

Enjoy live entertainment on two stages including the Pepsi Stronger Together World Music Stage featuring international music and dance and the Pepsi-Lay’s Go-Go Stage starring Raheen DeVaughn and The Crank Crusaders, EU, Chuck Brown Band, Mambo Sauce, Be’la Dona, BYB, Black Alley & many more.

Be sure to check out Nathan’s World-Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Planters Nutmobile, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and lots more interactive exhibits. You can even learn how to cook like a pro from celebrity chefs on the Giant Fresh Ideas Stage.

The Giant BBQ Battle celebrates community, unity, and inclusiveness and has raised millions of dollars for District charities over the years including the USO, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Capital Area Food Bank. The event is held in cooperation with DMPED, Events DC, OCTFME and DC’s new arts & culture district “Art to Go-Go”.

The Giant BBQ Battle will take place on Saturday, June 24 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday, June 25, 2023 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 7th Street, NW, Washington, DC.

Bring friends and family and enjoy this one-of-a-kind weekend-long, food and music festival. It’s sure to be the best event of the summer. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to BBQDC.com and make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.