Coryell Roofing Welcomes Mindy Bruce as Kansas Education Consultant

Coryell Roofing boosts education support with the addition of Mindy Bruce as a Kansas Education Consultant.
I'm excited to bring my education experience to Coryell Roofing as a Kansas Education Consultant dedicated to supporting superintendents & school districts in Kansas.”
— Mindy Bruce, Kansas Education Consultant at Coryell Roofing
ANDALE, KS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is excited to announce the addition of Mindy Bruce to the team as a Kansas Education Consultant. With over 33 years of experience in the field of education, Mindy is poised to provide invaluable insights and support to the company's efforts to meet the needs of superintendents and school districts throughout Kansas.
Mindy's vast experience in education includes serving as an Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, Principal, and Teacher at various school districts in Kansas. Her extensive background in program implementation, community relations, teaching and learning assessments, curriculum development, and school culture will enhance the range of services that Coryell Roofing can offer its clients.
In her role as a Kansas Education Consultant, Mindy will focus on building strong relationships with clients, leveraging her relationship-building skills and expertise in customer service. She will listen closely to clients' needs, wants, and long-range planning objectives to develop tailored strategies that ensure satisfaction for both customers and vendors.
Mindy holds a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Kansas State University, a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, and a Master of Arts in Education Administration and Supervision from Wichita State University. She also completed District Level Leadership coursework at Fort Hays State University.
Mindy is an active member of various professional organizations, including the KAESP, NAESP, KASSP, NASSP, USA, KSSA, AASA, and the Mid-America Association of School Superintendents. She has also been recognized as a Wichita Business Journal Women Who Lead Recipient.
For more information about Coryell Roofing and its expanding team of professionals, please visit www.coryellroofing.com or contact them at 866-858-2081.
About Coryell Roofing
Coryell Roofing is a leading commercial roofing and construction service provider in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. With a focus on serving educational institutions, Coryell Roofing is committed to providing exceptional customer service, quality workmanship, and reliable solutions to meet the unique needs of each client. For more information, visit www.coryellroofing.com.
Contact
Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
+1 405-408-0811
email us here