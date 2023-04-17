America’s Boating Channel Will Highlight Yacht Life TV Programs

Yacht Life TV America's Boating Channel

Yacht Life TV Videos Will Be Added to On-Demand App and Linear Channel

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with Yacht Life TV™ (YLTV) to include more than a dozen YLTV yachting lifestyle television programs in America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings.

The smart TV services publicly launched yesterday at a red-carpet gala media event kicking-off the International Boating & Water Safety Summit (IBWSS). Viewers can now subscribe for free to America's Boating Channel's on-demand app on Roku and FireTV and watch its continuously playing live television channel on Sports.TV. Yacht Life TV's videos will be added to the new services by April 24.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Jessica Graves, Yacht Life TV's Emmy® Award winning Founder.

“Recreational boaters comprise an enormously broad demographic of people who share their love for being on the water. Many aspire to the glamorous yachting lifestyle and we are thrilled to showcase Yacht Life TV to satisfy the desires of these viewers,” said Kathy Strachan.

Jessica Graves added, "As the world’s first 24-hour streaming television channel dedicated to yachting, Yacht Life TV is the premier destination for luxury. We’re proud to partner with America’s Boating Channel to amplify awareness of the importance of boating safety while simultaneously engaging viewers with our premium lifestyle content. Our videos feature the best in high-end yachts, private aviation, luxury destinations, and bespoke brands from around the world.”

Strachan concluded, "Our collaboration with Yacht Life TV exemplifies our commitment to cover all things boating with lifestyle, sports, news, information, and entertainment programming. We provide viewing experiences that are the next best thing to being on the water."

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About Yacht Life TV

Yacht Life TV™ is the first streaming television channel dedicated to serving the needs of yachting enthusiasts worldwide. Founded in 2022 by Emmy® Award winning television veteran, Jessica Graves, Yacht Life TV was established to address the lack of a dedicated TV network for luxury yachting, as well as a deficiency in advertising opportunities in this sector. Yacht Life TV provides viewers with immersive programming featuring yachts, private aviation, exotic destinations, ports of call, bespoke brands, industry news and live events. With its innovative approach to advertising and commitment to sustainability, Yacht Life TV is set to become the go-to destination for luxury yachting enthusiasts worldwide. YachtLife.tv