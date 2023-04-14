Bridge replacement on Iowa 14 over Alloway Creek begins on Monday, April 24

Posted on: April 14, 2023

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – April 14, 2023 – If you are driving on Iowa 14 in Jasper County in the coming weeks you will need to be aware of bridge replacement project over Alloway Creek that could slow your trip beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 24, until October 2023, weather permitting.

While the roadway is closed, drivers will be detoured around the work zone using Interstate 80 and Iowa 224 (see map).

Changes could made to detour routes during the construction season. Please visit 511ia.org for current detour route information before traveling through this construction zone and pay attention to detour signing and messages boards while driving.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project, contact Dustin Skogerboe, Iowa DOT Marshalltown construction office, at 641-752-4657 or dustin.skogerboe@iowadot.us