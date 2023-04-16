America’s Boating Channel Launches on Smart TV

America's Boating Channel Smart TV Launch IBWSS

USPS Chief Commander Presses Button at IBWSS Ceremony

Our focus now turns entirely to our viewing audience. You're invited to subscribe for free, tune-in, and spread the word. America's Boating Channel is now the next best thing to being on the water.” — Marty Lafferty

LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), publicly launched its new smart TV offerings this afternoon during the opening ceremony of the International Boating & Water Safety Summit (IBWSS).

The red-carpet gala event celebrated a collaboration among numerous Coast Guard non-profit grantees who contributed several hundred boating safety and boater education videos to the new services and marked a first for the media industry which has never before had a full-time television destination for all-things-boating. The services also feature boat fails, boating news, boat races, boating TV program series, movies for boaters, boating cartoons, and other high-appeal boating themed television programs.

In announcing the launch, America’s Boating Channel’s Grant Project Manager Marty Lafferty, thanked the people who made it possible... "Our Coast Guard Grant Technical Manager - Tom Dardis – without whose leadership and support we wouldn’t be here; the person who came up with the idea to put America’s Boating Channel on smart TV – USPS Past Chief Commander Mary Paige Abbott; the super-star who has led this enormous effort -- America's Boating Channel Vice President Kathy Strachan; America’s Boating Channel Field Producers – Jim and Sue Kuemmel, and Bill and Rose Stano – who are here tonight producing this event; and America’s Boating Channel Business Affairs leader – Sari Lafferty."

"Representing our amazing video content providers are, for the Water Sports Foundation – Jim Emmons, for American Canoe Association - the ACA – Pam Dillon, for the National Safe Boating Council – Peg Phillips, for the Corps Foundation – Rachel Garren, for NASBLA - the National Association of Boating Law Administrators – Ron Sarver, and for the Sea Tow Foundation – Gail Kulp."

USPS Chief Commander Craig Fraser appeared center stage to press the button that officially marked the launch of the America's Boating Channel on-demand app on Roku and FireTV and continuously playing live channel on Sports.TV.

Lafferty went on to say,"Tonight signals the start of the first phase of our commercial operation, Our focus now turns entirely to our viewing audience. Together we will make our constituents aware of these new smart TV services, invite them to subscribe for free, and encourage them to tune-in and spread the word far and wide. America's Boating Channel is now truly the next best thing to being on the water."

About America’s Boating Channel.

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

SMART TV LAUNCH