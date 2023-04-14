HE'S 11 YEARS OLD AND CANCER STOLE HIS EYES, BUT NOT HIS FIERCE DETERMINATION TO HELP OTHER KIDS BATTLING CANCER

JJ, who lost both eyes to Retinoblastoma cancer at the Mystic Force Foundation's Gold Ribbon Parade 8 year old 'Captain' Kayson went to Heaven on March 15th, 2023 after a 7 year battle with Childhood Cancer. JJ Shaves for a Cure in Memory of his friend Kayson

JJ Shaves For a Cure to raise money for Childhood Cancer Research and to help children continue to enjoy life as they battle this devastating disease.

All kids deserve to have fun and enjoy their childhood, we make sure our kids battling cancer do that as much as possible.” — Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Jeremy 'JJ' Mathews, lost both eyes to Retinoblastoma cancer as a toddler. The Mystic Force Foundation has been by his side through out the years and now at 11 years old he's giving back to other children battling cancer. In 2018 at the age of 6, JJ was the guest DJ at the Grand Opening of the Heroes Hangout (Mystic Force Foundation's Childhood Cancer Haven), he attended endless events at the Hangout with other cancer warriors and the Foundation later granted his Wish of riding a bicycle together with Miami Bikes who donated a tandem bicycle so he could enjoy bike riding like all kids do. Losing his sight never changed his desire to be a kid.JJ will be publicly shaving his head to raise money for Research and for the Heroes Hangout, the childhood cancer haven that has brought him great joy through out the years. He will be doing this in memory of his friend, 8 year old Kayson 'Nene' Roman Diaz, who one month ago went to Heaven after a 7 year battle with cancer. The two friends met at the Hangout and enjoyed endless events and celebrations through out the years. Kayson was a part of the Mystic Force family for the 7 years he was in treatment and he was the first child to come back into the Hangout when it was reopened during the pandemic.Sadly Kayson developed a lethal secondary brain cancer which continued to progress. The Foundation granted his Wish of becoming a Police Boat Captain with the North Miami Police Department and agencies from all over South Florida. Later his last Wish was granted of a Disney Cruise. It's not fair that children like JJ & Kayson have to endure so much pain and suffering, but the Mystic Force Foundation is honored to be a part of their lives and to bring them as much joy and happiness as possible while they search for a cure.JJ is only 11 years old and is blind due to cancer, but nothing stops his fierce desire to help other children battling cancer and the public is invited to join friends and family in support of this true SuperHero in memory of his dear friend.Donations to support JJ's mission can be made through the secure Paypal link at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XH6VAVP8J9LW6 or on the Foundation's website www.MysticForceFoundation.com A SuperHero Party for the Foundation's children will be held inside the Hangout that day as well at 1:00pm to celebrate the start of HERO week. Local South Florida Police Departments and SuperHeroes will join in to cheer JJ on and give love and support.All HERO Week activities and fundraisers will be posted on the Foundation's website and social media accounts.Media is invited to watch JJ ShaveSaturday April 15th 2023 at 1:00PMHeroes Hangout & Little House of Hair1943 NE 164th StreetNorth Miami Beach, FL. 33162Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 15-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research while keeping children in treatment as happy as possible. It is also the 5th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that supports children and their families battling cancer throughout South Florida.

Mystic Force Moments of Joy & Happiness in 2022