Former Superintendent of Cincinnati Technology Academy Sentenced After Guilty Plea to Having an Unlawful Interest in a Public Contract

COLUMBUS – The former superintendent of a Cincinnati charter school was fined $1,000 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service after a janitorial business he controlled was improperly contracted to provide services to the school, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Roger T. Conners also received five years of community control and is barred from holding any fiduciary position or having any government contract for five years, after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

He was sentenced Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was contacted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in May 2018 regarding an ongoing investigation into Conners and his involvement with a vendor used by the school.

SIU determined that Conners controlled MC Services and benefitted from the business’ janitorial contract with the school from April 2014 through July 2021, contrary to state law.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 107 convictions resulting in more than $5 million in restitution --see?Map of SIU Convictions (ohioauditor.gov/fraud/convictions_map.html) --?since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov