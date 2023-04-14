1-800-TruckWreck to Fund Young Ladies Inspired & Empowered Conference – April 15th

The conference held at Crete-Monee High School brings together 150 female students and successful women to inspire future careers
We’re excited and proud to support a local public high school by providing an opportunity to introduce young ladies to successful, career-driven women to help inspire them for their future careers.”
— Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1-800-TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, is proud to share their sponsorship of the upcoming Young Ladies Inspired and Empowered Conference at Crete-Monee High School, 1515 W Exchange St, Crete, IL 60417, hosted by Crete-Monee School District 201-U’s Community Mentor Committee, on Saturday, April 15th from 10am – 2pm. Funded solely by 1-800-TruckWreck, the conference welcomes 150 girls for a day of panels and networking featuring female leaders and businesswomen to inspire career-driven young ladies.
“It’s integral to our company mission to support the communities we are a part of,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We’re very excited and proud to support a local public high school by providing an opportunity to introduce young ladies to successful, career-driven women to help inspire them for their future careers.”
The conference will feature three different panels with four panelists leading each. The powerful discussions will be treated as an open conversation between the women and young girls to encourage a safe space to ask questions. They include:
• Be Your Own Boss: Entrepreneurship, Dress to Impress, Women in Leadership, and Mentorship – led by Wanikka Clark – Founder of Kabillionaire Academy, Johnetta Miller – District #147 Superintendent, Sydney Hart – Digital Strategist of The League, and Dr. Angel White – doctoral prepared Family Nurse Practitioner as they discuss what it means to be a “boss,” how to brand yourself in a positive way, the benefits of having a mentor, dressing to impress (and on a budget!), developing business etiquette, do’s and don’ts of marketing yourself, and more.
• I Am Enough: Mental Health/Self Love, Hygiene, and Social Media Presence – led by Dr. Katrice Brooks – Family Practice Specialist, Dr. Dewana Taylor – Educator for Chicago Public Schools & Moraine Valley, Dr. Marietta Hebert Davis – Professional Nurse and Ordained Clergy, and Kathleen Reutter – Lead Security Officer and Crete-Monee Middle School’s 8th-grade Basketball Coach for Crete-Monee School District 201-U as they discuss how social media can impact your future career, adapting to a changing body, pushing through when you’re unmotivated, handling rejection, the importance of boundaries, and more.
• Empower Your Voice: My Sister’s Keeper and Relationship Resources – led by Yvonee Hall – Owner of Ashley’s Beauty bar, Renee Chavez – Executive Director of Crete-Monee Park District, Bridgette Simmons – Communications Specialist at Posen-Robbins School District, and Maya Hightower – Director of Community Relations at Witherite Law Group as they discuss speaking up for yourself and finding your voice, healthy vs. unhealthy behaviors in friendships, the real harm of gossip, handling disrespect, and more.
Doors open for the conference at 9:30 a.m. with a welcome breakfast and opening words from Superintendent Dr. Kara Coglianese & Mrs. Keeyana Riley, Director of Behavioral Intervention Programs for the Crete-Monee School District 201-U at Crete-Monee High School at 10:00 a.m. Panel sessions will take place from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with a lunch break scheduled before the final panel. A keynote speech by Judge Jessica Colon-Sayre will close out the conference at 1:25 p.m. with final words from Keely Childress – Village of University Park Director.
Crete-Monee School District 201-U is located in a dynamic, largely professional, south suburban community and serves the communities of Crete, University Park, Monee, and Park Forest. With a growing population of approximately 4,300 students in grades K-12, Crete-Monee School District 201-U represents a wide range of social, cultural, and religious backgrounds.
1-800-TruckWreck/Witherite Law Group recently opened an office in Chicago in January 2023. Founded by award-winning attorney Amy Witherite, Witherite Law Group is one of the largest female-owned personal injury law firms in the country.
ABOUT 1-800-TRUCKWRECK/WITHERITE LAW GROUP
Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Atlanta, and Chicago. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day.
The following spokespeople are available for pre-event and/or onsite interviews:
• Amy Witherite - founder, Witherite Law Group
• Dr. Kara Coglianese – Superintendent, Crete-Monee School District 201-U
• Keeyana Riley, Director of Behavior Intervention Programs, Crete-Monee School District 201-U
• Keely Childress, Village of University Park Director & Member of Crete-Monee School District 201-U’s Community Mentorship Committee
Please contact Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, for interviews and onsite media coverage at info@kaylatuckeradams.com or 214-403-9852.
