Quixy Sweeps through G2 Spring 2023 Reports; named Leader across categories

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the India-based No-Code Technology platform, has been recognized as a burgeoning force in the G2 Spring 2023 Reports. The cloud-based, advanced no-code platform has ranked No. 1 Business Process Management and Digital Process Automation platform in the Momentum Reports, emerging as the only Indian company to acquire the position. Additionally, Quixy has been named the leader in 6 more categories, such as Workplace Innovation Platform, No-Code Development Platform, and Drag and Drop App Builder, among others.
Braced by the new recognition, Quixy enters G2’s list of Top 10 Products with the Most #1 Rankings, alongside companies in the likes of Zoom, HubSpot, and GitHub. Quixy has been recognized as a Leader 10th consecutive time in the No-Code Development Platform Category. The rankings are a powerful testament to the robust digital enablers in India and the rapidly growing digital infrastructure in the country. Quixy has been bestowed with 320 G2 badges, including the Easiest to Use, Easy to Do Business with, Best Support, and Best Results badges.
“It is an absolute honour to be recognized, yet again, as a multi-category leader in G2’s Spring 2023 Reports. G2’s reviews, being noted globally for their authentic and verified nature, are a strong corroboration of our digital-first solutions. Our silver bullet is undoubtedly our easy-to-use no-code platform, which enables users to create smart, automated workflows with zero-programming knowledge. G2’s recognition of Quixy as a leader in 8 categories represents our strengths and fierce understanding of the Indian and global enterprise and government needs in digitization,” said Mr. Vivek Goel, Vice President, Marketing and Evangelism.
Since its launch in 2019, Quixy has expanded its services to 15+ industry verticals across more than 15 nations and 5 continents. In the recent past, Quixy was also recognized in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for 2nd time in a row and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms. Quixy is the only India-based Gold Tier Partner in PMI’s Citizen Development Partner Program.
To learn more about Quixy and how Quixy is helping its customer in the digital transformation, please visit quixy.com.
About Quixy
Quixy is a no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications using simple drag-and-drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Requests, Incident Management, and much more.
About G2
G2 is a peer-to-peer review site headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It was known as G2 Labs, Inc. until 2013. The company was launched in May 2012 by former BigMachines employees, focusing on aggregating user reviews for business software.
