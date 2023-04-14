Etech to Unveil Next-Gen Contact Center Technologies at Frost & Sullivan Event
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech, a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, has announced its participation in the prestigious 19th Annual Customer Contact East Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange. The company will unveil its latest next-generation contact center technologies that aim to revolutionize customer experience delivery. The event is scheduled to take place from April 23rd to April 26th at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
In addition to the exhibition, Etech will be hosting a workshop on April 25th, between 3:45 to 4:45 PM titled "From Attrition to Mission - how data and purpose stop the revolving door." The workshop will explore how companies can reduce employee attrition and increase engagement by leveraging data analytics and aligning their mission with the purpose of their employees. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how they can improve their employee retention rates and create a more purpose-driven workplace culture.
"We are excited to participate in the 19th Annual Customer Contact East Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange and showcase our innovative next-gen contact center technologies," said Matt Rocco, the President & CEO at Etech. "We believe that these solutions have the potential to revolutionize the way businesses engage with their customers, and we are looking forward to sharing our insights and expertise with the attendees."
Etech's cutting-edge solutions, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning, aim to transform traditional contact center operations into efficient and personalized customer engagement centers. The company's innovative technologies offer businesses the opportunity to enhance their customer experience and drive growth.
"We believe that customer experience is the key differentiator in today's highly competitive business landscape," said Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech. "Our next-gen contact center technologies empower businesses to exceed customer expectations, drive loyalty, and achieve their growth objectives."
The Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange is a premier event that brings together top executives and thought leaders from various industries to share insights, strategies, and best practices for delivering exceptional customer experiences. This year's event will feature a range of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops on the latest trends and innovations in the customer contact industry.
To learn more about Etech's next-gen contact center technologies and its participation in the 19th Annual Customer Contact East Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, visit the website.
About Etech
Etech delivers next generation BPO (contact Center) solutions. A global minority owned business, Etech has created and trademarked how to turn your data into strategic insights. Leveraging the power of artificial plus human intelligence Etech enhances training and coaching to focus on critical behaviors creating improved customer experiences and shareholder value. Etech is headquartered in Nacogdoches, Texas, with offices in the United States, Jamaica, and India. For more information, please visit https://www.etechgs.com/.
