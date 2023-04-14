Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,562 in the last 365 days.

Olivia Harrison, David Bowie & Lenny Kravitz | First Reviews!

14 Apr 2023

 

Our thanks to everyone for getting in touch. We are sharing a selection of reviews and comments below and be sure to secure your copy of these stunning editions while stocks last.

 



 


'The Lenny Kravitz book that's too hot to handle.' - Good Day New York


'Before Lenny Kravitz became the figure he is today, there were The Formative Years... Act fast and pick up the book from Genesis.' - Consequence of Sound


'It is a wonderful historical 'literal reflection' of Mr Kravitz through his early career. I love it.' - Jason T, Australia


'Passion, love, art in motion. All formulated and taken to the world.' - Natalia, Argentina


'A glorious piece of art! Worth every picture of Lenny.' - Rozanne C, US

 



'Came The Lightening is a must-read - not only for aficionados of George Harrison and the Beatles, but for anyone seeking revelation amongst life's trials and tribulations.' - Salon


'Reading and remembering things anew was a slate-cleaner and an eye-opener for Harrison, one that allowed her to celebrate her late husband in a fresh way beyond mere memoir.' - Variety


'It is absolutely beautiful, both in content and presentation... She is a very talented poet.' - Jackie C, UK

'100% delighted and totally excited to see it. What a beautiful edition with all the extras to book! We love it and really appreciate your publications!' - Robert B, Michigan, US


'It is beautiful. I could only get through the first poem without resting. Touching. Olivia is so powerful.' - David H, Georgia, US

 

 

 

 

'The closest that fans will ever get to a memoir... a dazzling look back at one of the singer's most memorable phases of his career - the persona that made him an international superstar.' - Forbes


'Unequalled insight into the person, persona and master plan from a man who often did his utmost to avoid providing it... Absolutely essential for any fan.' - Variety


'A must for all Bowie fans. Stunning photography by the late great Mick Rock. Interesting snippets of commentary about the photos and stories behind them. A beautiful book documenting the most creative music artist ever!' - Anna, Los Angeles, US


'To say it is absolutely amazing is an underestimation! Just brilliant.' - Gary J, UK


'Along with the familiar images are some photos that I have never seen before, with an entertaining narrative from Bowie... This is a feast of sound and vision.'  - Stephen D, New York, US

 

You just read:

Olivia Harrison, David Bowie & Lenny Kravitz | First Reviews!

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more