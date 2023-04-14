Olivia Harrison, David Bowie & Lenny Kravitz | First Reviews!

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,562 in the last 365 days.
14 Apr 2023
Our thanks to everyone for getting in touch. We are sharing a selection of reviews and comments below and be sure to secure your copy of these stunning editions while stocks last.
'The Lenny Kravitz book that's too hot to handle.' - Good Day New York
'It is a wonderful historical 'literal reflection' of Mr Kravitz through his early career. I love it.' - Jason T, Australia
'Passion, love, art in motion. All formulated and taken to the world.' - Natalia, Argentina
'A glorious piece of art! Worth every picture of Lenny.' - Rozanne C, US
'Reading and remembering things anew was a slate-cleaner and an eye-opener for Harrison, one that allowed her to celebrate her late husband in a fresh way beyond mere memoir.' - Variety
'100% delighted and totally excited to see it. What a beautiful edition with all the extras to book! We love it and really appreciate your publications!' - Robert B, Michigan, US
'It is beautiful. I could only get through the first poem without resting. Touching. Olivia is so powerful.' - David H, Georgia, US
'The closest that fans will ever get to a memoir... a dazzling look back at one of the singer's most memorable phases of his career - the persona that made him an international superstar.' - Forbes
'Unequalled insight into the person, persona and master plan from a man who often did his utmost to avoid providing it... Absolutely essential for any fan.' - Variety
'A must for all Bowie fans. Stunning photography by the late great Mick Rock. Interesting snippets of commentary about the photos and stories behind them. A beautiful book documenting the most creative music artist ever!' - Anna, Los Angeles, US
'To say it is absolutely amazing is an underestimation! Just brilliant.' - Gary J, UK
'Along with the familiar images are some photos that I have never seen before, with an entertaining narrative from Bowie... This is a feast of sound and vision.' - Stephen D, New York, US