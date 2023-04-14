Olivia Harrison, David Bowie & Lenny Kravitz | First Reviews!

14 Apr 2023

'The Lenny Kravitz book that's too hot to handle.' - Good Day New York



'Before Lenny Kravitz became the figure he is today, there were The Formative Years ... Act fast and pick up the book from Genesis.' - Consequence of Sound



'It is a wonderful historical 'literal reflection' of Mr Kravitz through his early career. I love it.' - Jason T, Australia



'Passion, love, art in motion. All formulated and taken to the world.' - Natalia, Argentina



'A glorious piece of art! Worth every picture of Lenny.' - Rozanne C, US



' Came The Lightening is a must-read - not only for aficionados of George Harrison and the Beatles, but for anyone seeking revelation amongst life's trials and tribulations.' - Salon



'Reading and remembering things anew was a slate-cleaner and an eye-opener for Harrison, one that allowed her to celebrate her late husband in a fresh way beyond mere memoir.' - Variety



'It is absolutely beautiful, both in content and presentation... She is a very talented poet.' - Jackie C, UK '100% delighted and totally excited to see it. What a beautiful edition with all the extras to book! We love it and really appreciate your publications!' - Robert B, Michigan, US



'It is beautiful. I could only get through the first poem without resting. Touching. Olivia is so powerful.' - David H, Georgia, US

'The closest that fans will ever get to a memoir... a dazzling look back at one of the singer's most memorable phases of his career - the persona that made him an international superstar.' - Forbes



'Unequalled insight into the person, persona and master plan from a man who often did his utmost to avoid providing it... Absolutely essential for any fan.' - Variety



'A must for all Bowie fans. Stunning photography by the late great Mick Rock. Interesting snippets of commentary about the photos and stories behind them. A beautiful book documenting the most creative music artist ever!' - Anna, Los Angeles, US



'To say it is absolutely amazing is an underestimation! Just brilliant.' - Gary J, UK



'Along with the familiar images are some photos that I have never seen before, with an entertaining narrative from Bowie... This is a feast of sound and vision.' - Stephen D, New York, US