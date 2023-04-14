Mario & Lee Unveils The “M” bag a staple accessory to every wardrobe

Mario & Lee is a black owned fashion and accessories brand based in Brooklyn, NY

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mario & Lee, a fashion and accessories brand is making waves with the announcement of its latest collection of bags. The collection features a range of monochromatic colors that are sure to turn heads and make a statement.

This standout piece is the sleek and versatile handbag which is perfect for everyday use. Made from high-quality leather and designed with both fashion and functionality in mind, with removable straps allowing you to have a clutch, a purse as well a cross body bag. The handbag is a must-have accessory for any fashion-forward individual.

"We're excited to have been able to execute on our vision," said Mario & Lee CEO, Lionel Nichols . "Our team has worked hard to create designs that are both stylish and practical, and we're confident that our customers will love them."

To celebrate the launch of the “M” Bag, Mario & Lee is joining hands with HMG Essentials (@hmgessentials) to provide every order with a FREE body care kit.

The new collection is now available for purchase on the Mario & Lee website. For more information, please visit https://marioandlee.com/collections/bags or email: hello@marioandlee.com

About Mario & Lee:

Mario & Lee is a black owned fashion and accessories brand based in Brooklyn, NY. The brand is known for its innovative and stylish designs that are both functional and timeless. Mario & Lee's mission is to empower individuals to express themselves through fashion and to inspire confidence and self-expression.