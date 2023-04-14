Global Drone Light Shows Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 20% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Drone Light Shows Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Drone Light Shows Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the drone light shows market. As per TBRC’s drone light shows market forecast, the drone light shows market size is expected to reach $10.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.2%.

The growth in the drone light shows industry is due to rising use of drone light shows for social media and movie promotions. North America region is expected to hold the largest drone light shows global market share. Major drone light shows companies include HighGreat, Geoscan Group, CollMot Entertainment, BotLab Dynamics, Skymagic.

Drone Light Shows Market Segments

• By Type: Drone Formations, Animated Sculptures, Drone-Launched Fireworks, Light Paintings

• By Mode of Operation: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, and Autonomous

• By Application: Exhibition, Cultural Performance, Tourist Attraction, Teaching Research, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global drone light shows industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Drone light displays are performed by squadrons of drones that organize themselves into various flying patterns while being lighted, synchronized, and choreographed. These are used to replicate any computer image in the sky via a computer graphic program that translates graphics into flight commands to make images with the help of a drone.

