Global Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the veterinary equipment and supplies market. As per TBRC’s veterinary equipment and supplies market forecast, the veterinary equipment and supplies market is expected to grow to $2.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The increase in prevalence of diseases in animals is significantly contributing to the growth of the veterinary equipment and supplies industry. North America is expected to hold the largest veterinary equipment and supplies industry share. Major players in the veterinary equipment and supplies industry include B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, Covetrus Inc., BD Animal Health, Cardinal Health Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Neogen Corporation., Integra LifeSciences.

Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market Segments

1) By Type: Critical Care Consumables, Anesthesia Equipment, Fluid Management Equipment, Temperature Management Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, Research Equipment, Rescue and Resuscitation Equipment

2) By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals

3) By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Research Institutes

Veterinary equipment and supplies refer to veterinary diagnostics solutions based on scientifically developed products used to diagnose, monitor, or treat various animal-related health conditions. These are the tools required to treat and diagnose animal diseases properly. These devices also assist in the prevention of food contamination in animals.

