Business Reporter: Applicant Tracking Systems can significantly improve recruitment outcomes

Why retailers need to fire on all cylinders to impress and retain customers
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain talks about how the customer experience in retail can be improved by automating the first stages of recruitment and enhancing the employer brand. There are tens of thousands of vacant roles in retail, but the perception of jobs in the sector is so negative that the most apt candidates will opt for other opportunities with better working conditions and wages. To attract better talent, retailers need to improve their employer brand and appeal to candidates that are more interested in interacting with customers and have the necessary communication skills as well.
The first stages of recruitment can be automated by Applicant Tracking Systems (ATSs), which automate time-intensive tasks such as preliminary skills screenings, background checks and document signing. The AI capabilities of some ATSs enable recruiters to engage with applicants as soon as they show interest for a role online. An ATS can help streamline the assessment and review stages of the process too in order to gain some in-depth information about the candidate’s personality traits and workstyle. Fountain’s Labour ATS has inbuilt data and reporting capabilities and can cut time-to- hire to a third. By attracting and moving the most suitable candidates through the recruitment funnel faster with automation, retailers can decrease vacancies and fill roles with highly-qualified workers who will improve the quality of customer engagement and retention.
To learn more about how to recruit motivated staff to improve the customer experience, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Business Insider Germany, Il Fatto and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
Fountain is the market leader in high volume hourly hiring. The company’s all-in-one Labor ATS provides a fast, frictionless experience that helps qualified candidates find the right role in the right location, and guides them from apply to start in days, not weeks. Backed by an automated workflow that is specific to an organization’s hiring needs, Fountain’s seamless applicant experience helps save hiring and operations teams time and resources. Hundreds of customers use Fountain’s solutions to hire over 3 million workers annually in more than 75 countries. Learn more on Fountain’s website or connect via the Fountain blog.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.