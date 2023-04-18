Erika K. Wolf Launches National Book Tour to Share Her Inspiring Cancer Survival Story

Author, Erika K. Wolf Kicking Off National Book Tour Book - Cancer & Other Things I'm Grateful For by Erika K. Wolf "I believe in the power of self-advocacy." - Erika K. Wolf

Author Erika K. Wolf Announces National Book Tour For Debut Memoir About Her Cancer Survival Journey

I believe in the power of self-advocacy and have personally experienced the transformative nature of integrative medicine. These things were the driving forces behind my journey to recovery.” — Erika K. Wolf

SULA, MONTANA, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sula, Montana – Erika K. Wolf, author of the upcoming memoir, Cancer & Other Things I’m Grateful For: How Self-Advocacy and Integrative Medicine Led To Holistic Healing, has announced a book tour starting later this April. The tour will take her to Ohio, North Carolina, and Montana and will include stops at various conferences, bookstore events, and wellness venues, where she will share her message of self-advocacy and the healing power of integrative medicine during her cancer journey.

In Cancer & Other Things I’m Grateful For, Erika shares her personal journey of overcoming an advanced form of breast cancer with the help of integrative medicine and holistic therapies. The book is a no-holds-barred account of her journey from diagnosis and treatment to her path to recovery. Erika’s message is one of positivity, self-advocacy, hope, and the incredible restorative ability of alternative therapies.

As a public speaker, Erika tackles tough questions about dealing with cancer - whether personal or for a loved one - and the importance of self-advocacy when dealing with a challenging diagnosis. She shares her story of transforming fear into gratitude and encourages others to do the same.

“I believe that words have power and that the stories we tell ourselves leave an imprint. Through my personal journey, I learned that a positive mindset is the key to overcoming many challenges in life. With the help of integrative medicine and holistic therapies, I was able to overcome cancer, and I am now thriving,” shares Erika.

Erika K. Wolf's Cancer & Other Things I’m Grateful For: How Self-Advocacy and Integrative Medicine Led To Holistic Healing Book Tour dates and venues are as follows:

April 21 - 23, 2023 - The Ayurveda & Yoga Women's Spring Retreat in Hocking Hills, Ohio

May 25, 2023 - Darby Community Library, Darby, Montana

May 31 - June 2, 2023 - The Holistic Lifestyle Expo in Orlando, Florida

July 8, 2023 - Erika will be in attendance at the Author Alley event at Loganberry Books in Shaker Heights, Ohio

July 10, 2023 - The Yoga In The Park Event in East Liverpool, Ohio

July 2023 - Magnolia Grove Spa & Wellness Collective, China Grove, North Carolina

The Author Alley event at Loganberry Books in Shaker Heights, Ohio is one the area's largest local book fairs. At the Holistic Lifestyle Conference and Expo in Orlando, Florida, Erika will be speaking and presenting her thought-leadership at the 3-day event which is the world’s largest conference merging East and West, evidence-based approaches to holistic lifestyle medicine, drawing more than 8000 attendees from around the globe.

About Erika K. Wolf:

Erika K. Wolf is an author, public speaker, and advocate for the empowerment of women. Her upcoming memoir, Cancer & Other Things I’m Grateful For: How Self-Advocacy and Integrative Medicine Led To Holistic Healing, gets to the heart of her personal journey about overcoming advanced breast cancer. Erika is a mother of two, a digital marketing director and lives in rural Montana with her husband and two dogs.

For more information about Erika K. Wolf and her book tour, contact: ekferraco@gmail.com. To book Erika for a book signing event, speaking engagement, or media opportunity, email: info@exv-agency.com.

Interview Sneak Peek with Author and Speaker, Erika K. Wolf on The Women Agenda Podcast