Senate Bill 575 Printer's Number 584

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 584
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
575
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, DILLON,
SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, ROTHMAN, BREWSTER AND COSTA,
APRIL 13, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 13, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 6, 1972 (P.L.1614, No.335),
entitled "An act defining blood banks, serum exchanges, blood
bank depositories; blood fractionization and blood products
operation; regulating the operations of same; requiring such
organizations to obtain licenses to engage in these
activities; requiring minimal standards of operation and
qualifications of supervising personnel; imposing certain
duties upon the Department of Health; establishing a blood
bank advisory committee and providing penalties," providing
for source plasma donation centers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 6, 1972 (P.L.1614, No.335),
known as the Pennsylvania Blood Bank Act, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 14.2. Source Plasma Donation Centers.--
Notwithstanding any other law, a source plasma donation center
may collect source plasma through plasmapheresis if the source
plasma donation center complies with all the requirements
governing the collection of source plasma and operation of a
clinical laboratory, including laws governing donor screening
