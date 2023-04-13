Senate Bill 575 Printer's Number 584

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 584

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

575

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, DILLON,

SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, ROTHMAN, BREWSTER AND COSTA,

APRIL 13, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 13, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 6, 1972 (P.L.1614, No.335),

entitled "An act defining blood banks, serum exchanges, blood

bank depositories; blood fractionization and blood products

operation; regulating the operations of same; requiring such

organizations to obtain licenses to engage in these

activities; requiring minimal standards of operation and

qualifications of supervising personnel; imposing certain

duties upon the Department of Health; establishing a blood

bank advisory committee and providing penalties," providing

for source plasma donation centers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 6, 1972 (P.L.1614, No.335),

known as the Pennsylvania Blood Bank Act, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 14.2. Source Plasma Donation Centers.--

Notwithstanding any other law, a source plasma donation center

may collect source plasma through plasmapheresis if the source

plasma donation center complies with all the requirements

governing the collection of source plasma and operation of a

clinical laboratory, including laws governing donor screening

