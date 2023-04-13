Senate Bill 550 Printer's Number 583

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,569 in the last 365 days.
§ 30A06. Customer participation in community solar programs.
(a) Establishment.--Not later than 365 days after the
effective date of this section, the commission shall establish
regulations to enable participation in community solar programs
by each customer class and economic group.
(b) Authority.--In order to facilitate the prompt
implementation of this chapter, the commission and the
Department of Environmental Protection may promulgate temporary
regulations that shall expire no later than two years following
the publication of the temporary regulations. The commission may
promulgate temporary regulations not subject to:
(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,
No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.
(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(3) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October
15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth
Attorneys Act.
(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as
the Regulatory Review Act.
(c) Expiration.--The authority of the commission and the
Department of Environmental Protection to adopt temporary
regulations under subsection (b) shall expire six months after
the effective date of this section. Regulations adopted after
this period shall be promulgated as provided by law.
(d) Contents.--The regulations shall:
(1) Be based on consideration of formal and informal
input from all stakeholders.
