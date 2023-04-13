Senate Bill 550 Printer's Number 583

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - otherwise decrease energy purchases.

§ 30A06. Customer participation in community solar programs.

(a) Establishment.--Not later than 365 days after the

effective date of this section, the commission shall establish

regulations to enable participation in community solar programs

by each customer class and economic group.

(b) Authority.--In order to facilitate the prompt

implementation of this chapter, the commission and the

Department of Environmental Protection may promulgate temporary

regulations that shall expire no later than two years following

the publication of the temporary regulations. The commission may

promulgate temporary regulations not subject to:

(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,

No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.

(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(3) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October

15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth

Attorneys Act.

(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as

the Regulatory Review Act.

(c) Expiration.--The authority of the commission and the

Department of Environmental Protection to adopt temporary

regulations under subsection (b) shall expire six months after

the effective date of this section. Regulations adopted after

this period shall be promulgated as provided by law.

(d) Contents.--The regulations shall:

(1) Be based on consideration of formal and informal

input from all stakeholders.

20230SB0550PN0583 - 14 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30