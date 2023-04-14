Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,555 in the last 365 days.

Trade Show: Expo SeguridadApr18

StartApril 18, 2023 MTAll day eventEndApril 18, 2023 MTAll day event

Expo Seguridad, held in Mexico City, Mexico, is the largest exhibition of products and solutions of security in Latin America. 

This year, the show will be held on April 18 – 20, 2023 t Centro Citibanamex..

The show’s past edition received 10,834 visitors, 251 exhibitors and exhibitor profiles ranged from alarms, public security and safety, cybersecurity, counterintelligence, and more.

Idaho Commerce is offering the opportunity for two Idaho safety and security companies to join an Idaho Pavilion at the show. 

The registration window for this event is January 23, 2023 – February 6, 2023.

For more information or to register, contact Mitch Ehlke at Idaho Commerce.

You just read:

Trade Show: Expo SeguridadApr18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more