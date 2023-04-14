Trade Show: Expo SeguridadApr18

Expo Seguridad, held in Mexico City, Mexico, is the largest exhibition of products and solutions of security in Latin America.

This year, the show will be held on April 18 – 20, 2023 t Centro Citibanamex..

The show’s past edition received 10,834 visitors, 251 exhibitors and exhibitor profiles ranged from alarms, public security and safety, cybersecurity, counterintelligence, and more.

Idaho Commerce is offering the opportunity for two Idaho safety and security companies to join an Idaho Pavilion at the show.

The registration window for this event is January 23, 2023 – February 6, 2023.

For more information or to register, contact Mitch Ehlke at Idaho Commerce.