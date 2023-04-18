Everything Podcasts Introduces California Closets’ First Podcast with Jeremiah Brent

Everything Podcasts announces the debut of California Closets’ first podcast hosted by celebrated interior designer and television personality, Jeremiah Brent.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Everything Podcasts today announced the debut of California Closets ’ first podcast hosted by celebrated interior designer and television personality, Jeremiah Brent . Designed by California Closets, the Ideas of Order podcast features Brent in candid conversations with a variety of insightful friends to discuss the integral spaces that shaped them and what it means to feel at home. With every unexpected story or sentimental insight, Ideas of Order displays a nourishing vulnerability for all to enjoy.Over the course of the first season’s eight episodes, listeners can unwind with Athena Calderone on the intrinsic warmth of a well-loved space, indulge with Queer Eye star Tan France on the integral role of marginalized visibility and the importance of representation in the world of fashion, and reminisce alongside Vogue icon Rachel Zoe on the importance of beautiful spaces and the unpredictability of our individual life journeys. With additional iconic guests including Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire to design legend Brigette Romanek, this podcast celebrates the growth and connections experienced in the spaces that make each of us unique.Everything Podcasts Founder and CEO, Jennifer Smith, says “I couldn’t be more excited about a show than this one. Jeremiah knows how to capture what’s most important about our guests past and present in an exceptionally heartfelt way. Never has the phrase ‘home is where the heart is’ rang more true than in the studio hearing Jeremiah open up to his guests’ most profound and heartwarming vulnerabilities. A triumph from start to finish.”“This podcast is an important channel for California Closets to extend conversations around what it means to belong and feel at home in the world. We have long admired Jeremiah’s empathy and human-centered approach to design, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him—his compassion brings this storytelling to life, “ says Charlie Chase, President and CEO, California Closets.Ideas of Order takes its name from California Closets’ award-winning annual Brand magazine. The publication, much like the podcast series, celebrates our homes as sources of comfort and calm. The latest Vol. 5 edition explores our deep connection to where and how we live, capturing the stories and spaces that make room for who we are, the things we appreciate, and the people we love. Introducing a podcast into the Ideas of Order ecosystem allows for even deeper conversations and explorations about home and heart.“Conversation is the birthplace of connection – crafting each episode for Ideas of Order has been so refreshing as it’s given me the opportunity to ‘sit next to’ some of the most thoughtful and gifted people I know. This dialogue has led me to a deeper understanding of home and how it not only shapes who we are, but who we’re meant to be.”-Jeremiah BrentListen to the Ideas of Order podcast wherever you get your podcasts. For more information visit CaliforniaClosets.comAbout California ClosetsFounded in 1978, California Closets has built a reputation as the leader and design authority in premium space management, delivering custom-designed organizational solutions and exceptional service. From beautiful walk in closets and entertainment centers to versatile pantries and home offices, we design custom storage solutions that add value to your life and home by making space for what belongs. Think of it as ‘practical magic.’About Everything Podcasts:Everything Podcasts, a division of Pattison Media, is a podcast and media production company that provides turn-key solutions for companies and brands want to take advantage of the explosive growth in the podcasting space. From ideation and creation, to distribution and promotion, Everything Podcasts is a full-service agency with a global network of studios. Having decades of experience in media production, Everything Podcasts engages audiences through compelling audio design and powerful storytelling. Everything Podcasts' client-first philosophy ensures seamless integration throughout every aspect of the podcasting process. Visit www.everythingpodcasts.com for more information.Contact InformationJennifer Smith, Founder & CEO, Everything Podcastsjennifer@everythingpodcasts.comEmily Reaman, Vice President Brand Content & Communications, California Closetsereaman@calclosets.comJohn Rice, Magrino PRjohn.rice@magrinopr.comBrit Reece, Align PRbreece@align-pr.com

Ideas of Order - Jeremiah Brent in conversation with Oprah Winfrey Network star, New York Times bestseller, and design icon Nate Berkus