For Immediate Release

Date: April 10, 2023

Jackson, MS ---

Today, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced the 2023 Central Mississippi Employment Expo for Wednesday, April 12, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, MS. MDES, through the Governor’s Job Fair Network, partnered with the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District, the City of Jackson, The Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce, and local community colleges for this event.

“This is a great opportunity for any Mississippian looking for a job,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Our economy is booming, our unemployment rate is at a record low, and Mississippi businesses are ready to hire. If you’re willing to work hard and are looking to enter the workforce or find a new career, then I strongly recommend attending.”

“The Governor’s Job Fair Network and local partners have brought together businesses seeking to fill positions,” said Adam Todd, Director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network. “Over 65 employers are participating in this job fair. We are grateful to our partners that helped bring this event together.”

Attendees are recommended to dress for success and review the list of participating employers before the event. Copiers and scanners will not be available at the job fair, so attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station at the job fair.

“We have a variety of employers with positions to fill,” said Todd. “On-the-spot hires do occur at our job fairs, so please be prepared if you are asked for an interview.”

For more information about the job fair and a complete list of participating employers, please visit jobfairs.ms.gov.



# # #