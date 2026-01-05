Empowering Mississippi's Workforce: MDES Releases 2025 Annual Report

Date: January 5, 2026

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) proudly announces the release of its 2025 Annual Report covering the fiscal year from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. This is a comprehensive overview of the agency's dedication to empowering Mississippians in their career pursuits and enhancing the state’s workforce. The mission of MDES is to help Mississippians get jobs.

The report highlights a range of key milestones, including the successful launch of innovative job training initiatives, expanded access to unemployment benefits, and strategic partnerships with local businesses aimed at improving job placement services. It also addresses the challenges encountered over the past year and the proactive measures taken to overcome them, demonstrating MDES's commitment to adapting to the evolving workforce landscape.

“Mississippi’s economy is strong,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “It’s truly a great time to do business in our state and find employment here. The 2025 MDES Annual Report does an excellent job highlighting how the agency helped support job seekers and businesses, and grow Mississippi’s economy during the past fiscal year.”

“Our annual report is essential to our commitment to transparency and accountability to the people of Mississippi,” stated Dr. Bill Ashley, Executive Director of MDES. “We take pride in the strides we’ve made and our ongoing commitment to equipping individuals with the tools they need to achieve their professional aspirations. MDES works to create opportunities and foster economic growth across our great state!”

The 2025 Annual Report is now accessible to the public on the MDES website at MDES Annual Report FY 2025. Stakeholders, job seekers, employers, and community partners are encouraged to explore the report and engage with us as we work together to strengthen Mississippi’s workforce.

