3RD Annual Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards Celebrates Icons - Jan Daley Angela Bofill Ann Hampton Callaway

UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3RD Annual Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards Celebrates Women Songwriting Icons - Jan Daley, Angela Bofill, Dorothy Norwood, Freda and Scherrie Payne, Ann Hampton Callaway, Toni Basil and others. Hosted by Kerri Pomarolli.
/www.womensongwritershalloffame.org/ -- 3rd Annual Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards embarks on an incredible 3rd year celebrating the best in songs written and composed by women. This year's Inductees include incredible, incomparable names such as Jan Daley (Singing Star of Bob Hope World Tours), Angela Bofill, Ann Hampton Callaway (The Nanny Tv Show), Toni Basil, Dorothy Norwood, Freda Payne, Scherrie Payne (The Supremes)(Motown), Pam Sawyer (Motown), The Mandrell Sisters, Jasmine Sandlas (India, Internationally) and others. This year's Award Show will be hosted by Kerri Pomarolli who hails from soap opera fame with roles on Port Charles, General Hospital and The Young & The Restless.
Women Songwriters Hall of Fame is an organization that celebrates songwriting from women songwriters that encompasses almost every daily aspect of our lives. Driving in the car, music in television, film, the supermarket, replicated in school bands at school recitals from popular sheet music. Yet- statistics don't share how important an organization like Women Songwriters Hall of Fame is and why our work is important for achieving equity in music and songwriting for women in music. Here's why - Women have ranked 7.7% over the last 35+ years making this about 4-6 women per year that we celebrate in music in the areas of songwriting, music producing, recording engineering, session musician, artist and tour management, CEO's, Promotions, Marketing and music publicists. This demonstrates the need for your support and donations for our organization. https://womensongwritershalloffame.org/sponsorships-1
Women Songwriters Hall of Fame is more than an organization that gives an Annual Award Ceremony. WSHOF, also works to advocate, educate and support future songwriting by female songwriters through our scholarship program that has launched and is still developing. WSHOF, documents and archives the history of young female and women songwriters around the world through our museum exhibit and lastly we celebrate incredible, incomparable female and women songwriters that have been overlooked repeatedly, under-celebrated and have vast contributions to music that have not been documented like our previous 2022 Inductee - Rose Marie McCoy who has written songs recorded by Elvis Presley and Ike and Tina Turner or Dr. Cynthia Biggs-El and Dee Dee Sharp who help champion the Philadelphia Records International Sound in collaboration with successful songwriting duo, Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff.
The 3rd Annual Women Songwriters Hall of Fame will take place on Friday, June 23, 2023 for the Songwriting Contest and Mixer starting with Red Carpet from 4-6pm. Rob Floyd, Celebrity mixologist, will be in attendance delivering signature WSHOF inspired drinks. One of the drinks is dedicated to our past Inductee (2021) Ms. Naomi Judd.You will have You will have the opportunity to experience and see presenters such as Castella, Heidi Tann and #1 Billboard Artists Christian de Mesones and performances by returning performer Evelyn Rubio and songwriters like: 2x RIAA Certified Gold album songwriter Nes, JudyAnne Jackson and Allie McIntosh. Saturday, June 24 2023 we will celebrate our 3rd Annual Award Ceremony. Both events Both events will be at Union Station in Washington, DC. If you would like to purchase tickets.
The work that the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame has embarked on is important on many levels. WSHOF, was the first organization to recognize latina songwriter Ms. Gloria Estefan in August, 2022. WSHOF, was the first songwriting organization to recognize Naomi Judd(June, 2021). Recently, because of the work that WSHOF is doing we have seen an increase in awareness in many areas like the new scholarship program created by ASCAP in honor of Marilyn & Alan Bergman, BMI's new scholarship named after Dolly Parton.Ms. Judd then later received an award from the Country Music Hall of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Women Songwriters is seeking new partnerships, sponsorships, and advertisers to work in unison to accomplish the goal of increased membership, donation, and sponsorship drives. Support for WSHOF can be provided by going to at – www.womensongwritershalloffame.org.
