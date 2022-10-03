2nd Annual Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards Pays Tribute to DOE Junko Yagami Gloria Estefan Loretta Lynn
EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoring Women Whose Work Represents The Heritage And Legacy Of The World’s Music Songbook Held In Washington, DC. Inductees Include Women Songwriters Doe, Gloria Estefan, Jody Watley, Junko Yagami, Loretta Lynn, Siedah Garrett, Rose Marie McCoy, The Indigo Girls, And A Posthumous Award To Marilyn Bergman Accompanied By A Video Tribute By Barbra Streisand.
The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrated their 2nd Annual Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards at the George Washington University, Jack Morton Auditorium in Washington, DC. The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame was hosted by SAG/AFTRA Film Producer Marilyn Swick. The awards ceremony celebrated the depth of women songwriters in different genres of music both in the U.S. and Internationally.
The 2022 WSHOF Inductees included 9 women songwriters including Doe, Gloria Estefan, Jody Watley, Junko Yagami, Loretta Lynn, Siedah Garrett, Rose Marie McCoy, and The Indigo Girls as well as a posthumous induction for legendary and iconic songwriter Marilyn Bergman. Bergman’s induction was accompanied by a video tribute by Barbra Streisand https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sKauOoF4h-4iSXL7RXVqjiFgRUrD9zPQ/view and was enjoyed by all.
As a collection of women songwriters with different sounds and backgrounds, inductee Junko Yagami brings a songwriting style from Japan, while Gloria Estefan brings a Cuban-American style. Inductee Doe brought her Gospel sound as a singer with a hip, upbeat new music style to the show, performing alongside her mom, Kim Jones. Doe, Keyondra Lockett, Evelyn Rubio, Te'Cheetah Lopez, and Renee Crutchfield treated the audience to soul-stirring performances and celebrated women songwriters for the 2nd year in a row.
The 2nd Annual Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards also showed the expansion of the WSHOF Exhibit and the introduction of an official scholarship program that will offer 3 scholarships starting in Spring 2023. One of the scholarships is specifically named after Ms. Naomi Judd for women 40+ who wish to pursue college or trade school education in music or general studies. The other 2 scholarships will allow for a minority woman songwriter with the other scholarship open to all.
The work that the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame has embarked on is important on many levels. Recently, because of the work that the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame is doing we have seen an increase in awareness in many areas like the new scholarship program created by ASCAP in honor of Marilyn & Alan Bergman, BMI's new scholarship named after Dolly Parton, Naomi Judd receiving an award from Women Songwriters Hall of Fame as an Inductee in 2021. Ms. Judd then later received an award from the Country Music Hall of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Women Songwriters Hall of Fame has increased recognition for women who have been in the music industry for years and are now being recognized. Recognition over the last few years has also greatly improved for women in fashion, modeling, acting, sports, medicine, and politics. "This is an important step that will greatly benefit everyone we hope," said Janice McLean DeLoatch.
The goal of the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame is to support women, increase awareness for parity and work together for common goals. Women Songwriters Hall of Fame will work to honor women whose work represents the heritage and legacy of the world’s music songbook. Women Songwriters is seeking new partnerships, sponsorships, and advertisers to work in unison to accomplish the goal of increased membership, donation, and sponsorship drives.
Support for WSHOF can be provided by going to the website and signing up to become a member on October 25, 2022, or donate at – www.womensongwritershalloffame.org.
Contact: info@womensongwritershalloffame.org
Siedah Garrett Acceptance Video