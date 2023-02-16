Women Songwriters Hall of Fame to support Victims of Turkish Earthquake with Soundtrack Release
Women Songwriters Hall of Fame will donate toward emergency crisis relief for victims of the Turkish Earthquake from the proceeds of WSHOF Soundtrack.
The WSHOF soundtrack boasts new music from new songwriters you will love to listen to like JudyAnne Jackson, Nes, Allie McIntosh, Siedah Garrett, Janice McLean DeLoatch, Nicole Ordes, Raja’Nee and Susan Dalzell.
Starting on February 17, 2023 thru March 3, 2023 the soundtrack will be available for purchase on our website at www.womensongwritershalloffame.org
All proceeds collected for relief efforts will be sent directly to Embassy of Turkey in Washington, DC on behalf of victims.
The mission of Women Songwriters Hall of Fame is to honor women whose work represents the heritage and legacy of the world’s musical songbook.
Past Inductees include our first Latina Inductee Gloria Estefan(August, 2022), Inductee Marilyn Bergman (posthumously)(August, 2022) who most recently serves as the namesake for the newly created Marilyn Bergman scholarship thru ASCAP, Junko Yagami and Valerie Simpson are also fellow Inductees through Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Special thank you to Ms. Barbra Streisand for video tribute support.
https://heyzine.com/flip-book/e514ee9b36.html
www.tiktok.com/@womensongwritersh?lang=en
To purchase the soundtrack and support victims of the earthquake in Turkey or to sign up for membership and learn more about Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.org
Visit us at: www.womensongwritershalloffame.org
Source: Women Songwriters Hall of Fame – www.womensongwritershalloffame.org
Contact: Dr. Ruth Bryant White
Email: info@womensongwritershalloffame.org
Ruth Bryant White
Women Songwriters Hall of Fame
info@womensongwritershalloffame.org
